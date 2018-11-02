Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

Results of top Tennessee races

U.S. Senate

1,966 of 1,969 precincts - 99 percent

x-Marsha Blackburn, GOP 1,224,042 - 55 percent

Phil Bredesen, Dem 981,667 - 44 percent

Trudy Austin, Ind 9,422 - 0 percent

Dean Hill, Ind 8,888 - 0 percent

Kris Todd, Ind 5,063 - 0 percent

John Carico, Ind 3,375 - 0 percent

Breton Phillips, Ind 2,205 - 0 percent

Kevin McCants, Ind 1,909 - 0 percent

Governor

1,885 of 1,969 precincts - 96 percent

x-Bill Lee, GOP 1,291,358 - 59 percent

Karl Dean, Dem 846,186 - 39 percent

Sherry Clark, Ind 5,065 - 0 percent

Mark Wright, Ind 4,699 - 0 percent

Patrick Whitlock, Ind 3,590 - 0 percent

Yvonne Neubert, Ind 3,040 - 0 percent

Heather Scott, Ind 2,889 - 0 percent

Mark Brown, Ind 2,750 - 0 percent

Joe Wilmoth, Ind 2,416 - 0 percent

George Smith, Ind 1,526 - 0 percent

Cory King, Ind 1,476 - 0 percent

Tracy Tisdale, Ind 1,365 - 0 percent

Justin Cornett, Ind 1,194 - 0 percent

Chad Riden, Ind 1,086 - 0 percent

Robert Sawyers, Ind 1,040 - 0 percent

Vinnie Vineyard, Ind 947 - 0 percent

Rick Tyler, Ind 930 - 0 percent

Gabriel Fancher, Ind 840 - 0 percent

Alfred Rapoza, Ind 783 - 0 percent

Sean Fleming, Ind 780 - 0 percent

Jessie McDonald, Ind 726 - 0 percent

Toney Mitchell, Ind 715 - 0 percent

Mike Toews, Ind 686 - 0 percent

Matthew Koch, Ind 619 - 0 percent

Jeremy Stephenson, Ind 600 - 0 percent

Tommy McAnally, Ind 587 - 0 percent

Jaron Weidner, Ind 578 - 0 percent

William Helmstetter, Ind 463 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 1

206 of 206 precincts - 100 percent

x-Phil Roe, GOP (i) 172,708 - 77 percent

Marty Olsen, Dem 47,087 - 21 percent

Michael Salyer, Ind 4,303 - 2 percent

U.S. House District 2

177 of 177 precincts - 100 percent

x-Tim Burchett, GOP 171,994 - 66 percent

Renee Hoyos, Dem 86,635 - 33 percent

Greg Samples, Ind 959 - 0 percent

Jeffrey Grunau, Ind 652 - 0 percent

Marc Whitmire, Ind 620 - 0 percent

Keith LaTorre, Ind 347 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 3

276 of 276 precincts - 100 percent

x-Chuck Fleischmann, GOP (i) 156,385 - 64 percent

Danielle Mitchell, Dem 84,632 - 34 percent

Rick Tyler, Ind 4,514 - 2 percent

U.S. House District 4

237 of 240 precincts - 99 percent

x-Scott DesJarlais, GOP (i) 147,196 - 63 percent

Mariah Phillips, Dem 77,955 - 34 percent

Michael Shupe, Ind 7,050 - 3 percent

U.S. House District 5

185 of 185 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jim Cooper, Dem (i) 177,661 - 68 percent

Jody Ball, GOP 84,196 - 32 percent

U.S. House District 6

263 of 263 precincts - 100 percent

x-John Rose, GOP 172,682 - 69 percent

Dawn Barlow, Dem 70,298 - 28 percent

David Ross, Ind 3,420 - 1 percent

Lloyd Dunn, Ind 2,130 - 1 percent

U.S. House District 7

281 of 281 precincts - 100 percent

x-Mark Green, GOP 169,769 - 67 percent

Justin Kanew, Dem 81,574 - 32 percent

Lenny Ladner, Ind 1,583 - 1 percent

Brent Legendre, Ind 1,065 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 8

247 of 247 precincts - 100 percent

x-David Kustoff, GOP (i) 166,400 - 68 percent

Erika Pearson, Dem 74,126 - 30 percent

James Hart, Ind 5,509 - 2 percent

U.S. House District 9

129 of 129 precincts - 100 percent

x-Steve Cohen, Dem (i) 143,690 - 80 percent

Charlotte Bergmann, GOP 34,710 - 19 percent

Leo AwGoWhat, Ind 1,414 - 1 percent

