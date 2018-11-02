VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018
Results of top Tennessee races
Updated 10:24AM
U.S. Senate
1,966 of 1,969 precincts - 99 percent
x-Marsha Blackburn, GOP 1,224,042 - 55 percent
Phil Bredesen, Dem 981,667 - 44 percent
Trudy Austin, Ind 9,422 - 0 percent
Dean Hill, Ind 8,888 - 0 percent
Kris Todd, Ind 5,063 - 0 percent
John Carico, Ind 3,375 - 0 percent
Breton Phillips, Ind 2,205 - 0 percent
Kevin McCants, Ind 1,909 - 0 percent
Governor
1,885 of 1,969 precincts - 96 percent
x-Bill Lee, GOP 1,291,358 - 59 percent
Karl Dean, Dem 846,186 - 39 percent
Sherry Clark, Ind 5,065 - 0 percent
Mark Wright, Ind 4,699 - 0 percent
Patrick Whitlock, Ind 3,590 - 0 percent
Yvonne Neubert, Ind 3,040 - 0 percent
Heather Scott, Ind 2,889 - 0 percent
Mark Brown, Ind 2,750 - 0 percent
Joe Wilmoth, Ind 2,416 - 0 percent
George Smith, Ind 1,526 - 0 percent
Cory King, Ind 1,476 - 0 percent
Tracy Tisdale, Ind 1,365 - 0 percent
Justin Cornett, Ind 1,194 - 0 percent
Chad Riden, Ind 1,086 - 0 percent
Robert Sawyers, Ind 1,040 - 0 percent
Vinnie Vineyard, Ind 947 - 0 percent
Rick Tyler, Ind 930 - 0 percent
Gabriel Fancher, Ind 840 - 0 percent
Alfred Rapoza, Ind 783 - 0 percent
Sean Fleming, Ind 780 - 0 percent
Jessie McDonald, Ind 726 - 0 percent
Toney Mitchell, Ind 715 - 0 percent
Mike Toews, Ind 686 - 0 percent
Matthew Koch, Ind 619 - 0 percent
Jeremy Stephenson, Ind 600 - 0 percent
Tommy McAnally, Ind 587 - 0 percent
Jaron Weidner, Ind 578 - 0 percent
William Helmstetter, Ind 463 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 1
206 of 206 precincts - 100 percent
x-Phil Roe, GOP (i) 172,708 - 77 percent
Marty Olsen, Dem 47,087 - 21 percent
Michael Salyer, Ind 4,303 - 2 percent
U.S. House District 2
177 of 177 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tim Burchett, GOP 171,994 - 66 percent
Renee Hoyos, Dem 86,635 - 33 percent
Greg Samples, Ind 959 - 0 percent
Jeffrey Grunau, Ind 652 - 0 percent
Marc Whitmire, Ind 620 - 0 percent
Keith LaTorre, Ind 347 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 3
276 of 276 precincts - 100 percent
x-Chuck Fleischmann, GOP (i) 156,385 - 64 percent
Danielle Mitchell, Dem 84,632 - 34 percent
Rick Tyler, Ind 4,514 - 2 percent
U.S. House District 4
237 of 240 precincts - 99 percent
x-Scott DesJarlais, GOP (i) 147,196 - 63 percent
Mariah Phillips, Dem 77,955 - 34 percent
Michael Shupe, Ind 7,050 - 3 percent
U.S. House District 5
185 of 185 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jim Cooper, Dem (i) 177,661 - 68 percent
Jody Ball, GOP 84,196 - 32 percent
U.S. House District 6
263 of 263 precincts - 100 percent
x-John Rose, GOP 172,682 - 69 percent
Dawn Barlow, Dem 70,298 - 28 percent
David Ross, Ind 3,420 - 1 percent
Lloyd Dunn, Ind 2,130 - 1 percent
U.S. House District 7
281 of 281 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mark Green, GOP 169,769 - 67 percent
Justin Kanew, Dem 81,574 - 32 percent
Lenny Ladner, Ind 1,583 - 1 percent
Brent Legendre, Ind 1,065 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 8
247 of 247 precincts - 100 percent
x-David Kustoff, GOP (i) 166,400 - 68 percent
Erika Pearson, Dem 74,126 - 30 percent
James Hart, Ind 5,509 - 2 percent
U.S. House District 9
129 of 129 precincts - 100 percent
x-Steve Cohen, Dem (i) 143,690 - 80 percent
Charlotte Bergmann, GOP 34,710 - 19 percent
Leo AwGoWhat, Ind 1,414 - 1 percent