The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

Barge builder to expand operations in Cheatham County

Updated 6:57AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — State officials say barge builder Arcosa Marine is investing more than $10 million to expand its operations in Middle Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Haslam and company officials said in a statement Monday that the expansion will create 300 jobs in Ashland City and Cheatham County in the next five years.

The statement says Arcosa Marine is a manufacturer of transport barges for inland waterways. The company produces multiple barge lines, barge covers, deck fittings and hardware. Arcosa Marine currently employs about 240 people in Ashland City.

Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe says the expansion "speaks to the skilled workforce and logistics advantages that Tennessee offers our businesses."

