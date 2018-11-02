Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

Tennessee death row inmates ask to have firing squad used

NASHVILLE (AP) — Four Tennessee death row inmates are asking a federal court to allow them to have a firing squad used as an execution method.

The lawsuit was filed Friday, a day after Edmund Zagorski was executed in Tennessee using the electric chair. Zagorski argued the method was more humane than selecting lethal injection. It was the first electrocution the state had conducted since 2007.

The four inmates named in the lawsuit include David Earl Miller, who is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 6.

Miller was sentenced to death in 1981 for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old. He is the longest standing death row inmate in Tennessee.

Miller will be asked Tuesday to choose his execution method. The lawsuit seeks to delay that decision until a federal judge can review their case.

