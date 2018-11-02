VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

Tennessee death row inmates ask to have firing squad used Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



NASHVILLE (AP) — Four Tennessee death row inmates are asking a federal court to allow them to have a firing squad used as an execution method.

The lawsuit was filed Friday, a day after Edmund Zagorski was executed in Tennessee using the electric chair. Zagorski argued the method was more humane than selecting lethal injection. It was the first electrocution the state had conducted since 2007.

The four inmates named in the lawsuit include David Earl Miller, who is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 6.

Miller was sentenced to death in 1981 for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old. He is the longest standing death row inmate in Tennessee.

Miller will be asked Tuesday to choose his execution method. The lawsuit seeks to delay that decision until a federal judge can review their case.