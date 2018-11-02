Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

TVA announces solar installations being built for Facebook

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee and Alabama will get their largest solar power projects yet, to supply a Facebook data center with 100 percent renewable energy.

Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority announced an agreement with two developers to build the electricity providers.

John Bradley, TVA's senior vice president of Economic Development, said Friday that First Solar in Colbert County, Alabama and NextEra Energy Resources in Lincoln County, Tennessee, will produce 377 megawatts between them to supply Facebook's data center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Doug Perry, TVA vice president of Commercial Energy Solutions, says the federal utility plans on investing $8 billion in renewable energy over the next 20 years.

