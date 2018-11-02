Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

Verizon reorganizes structure under new CEO to prep for 5G

Updated 9:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is undergoing a significant restructuring under new CEO Hans Vestberg, including its dominant wireless division, as it prepares to roll out its 5G technology.

Three months after Vestberg took control, Verizon said Monday that the New York company will be organized into four groups at the start of the year: Consumer, Business, Media, and Global Network & Technology.

Verizon Consumer Group will include the company's wireless and wireline businesses for consumers and will be led by Ronan Dunne.

The remaining units include The Verizon Business Group and the Global Network & Technology organization.

Vestberg said in a prepared statement Monday that Verizon seeks to optimize opportunities in the new 5G era though its restructuring.

Several other companies are preparing for the rollout of faster 5G service, including key rival AT&T. The latest mobile communications technology is expected to allow for higher and faster data rates and better connections between multiple devices.

Rival Sprint has already announced that it plans to introduce a 5G phone in 2019, while AT&T plans to launch 5G in certain cities by the end of the year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0