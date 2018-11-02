Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

Enrollment open in Tennessee on health insurance marketplace

Updated 7:14AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Enrollment for health insurance on the federally facilitated marketplace is now open, and many Tennesseans will have some new choices in 2019.

Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak says Tennessee will have one new carrier, one that is returning after an absence of a few years and two that are expanding coverage.

In addition, the department has approved premium rate decreases for two longtime market participants.

Consumers have until Dec. 15 to apply or re-enroll for coverage in 2019.

More information is posted on the department's website, including contact numbers for each of the carriers along with a coverage area map .

Consumers with questions can also call the department at 800-342-4029.

