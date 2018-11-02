Condemned Tennessee man wants pig for last meal

VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee death row inmate Edmund Zagorski has selected his final meal before Thursday's scheduled execution.

The Tennessee Department of Correction announced Wednesday that Zagorski's last meal will be pickled pig knuckles and pig tails.

Death row inmates are allowed $20 for a special meal before they're executed. In August, death row inmate Billy Ray Irick chose a combo that included a super deluxe burger, onion rings and a Pepsi.

Zagorski was originally scheduled to be executed Oct. 11, but that got delayed due to legal challenges and a last minute reprieve.

At that time, Zagorski chose to forgo having a final meal and instead eat what the rest of the inmates would eat for dinner.