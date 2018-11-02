Lee is now member-in-charge at Frost Brown Todd

VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

Lee

Frost Brown Todd has named Thomas H. Lee member-in-charge of the firm’s Nashville office. Lee succeeds Mekesha Montgomery, who led FBT’s Nashville team of attorneys for the past seven years and will now become chair of the firm’s Manufacturing Industry Team while continuing to chair the Member Personnel Committee.

Lee has nearly 25 years of experience in government relations, political strategy and business litigation. Prior to his legal career, he worked in newspaper and television journalism, including award-winning stints at Nashville’s WTVF and WSMV-TV.

Lee joined FBT in 2010 and helped establish the firm’s government affairs subsidiary, CivicPoint, which he leads as managing principal. He’s been recognized by Best Lawyers in America for six consecutive years and has taught lobbying as an adjunct professor of political science at Vanderbilt University.

As member-in-charge, Lee will oversee the firm’s recruitment, client development and community engagement activities in the Nashville market, while serving as managing principal of CivicPoint.

Cargile elected to ACREL leadership post

Cargile

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Ann Peldo Cargile has been elected secretary of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers. She is a partner in the firm’s Nashville office and a member of Bradley’s Real Estate Practice Group.

Cargile will serve a one-year term.

Admission to ACREL is by invitation only after a rigorous screening process. ACREL’s distinguished, nationally known lawyers have been elected to fellowship for their outstanding legal ability, experience and high standards of professional and ethical conduct in the practice of real estate law.

Cargile earned her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where she was a member of the Order of the Coif and the Virginia Law Review. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.

Legal Aid Society welcomes new attorneys

Dodson

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, has added attorneys in Gallatin and Columbia.

Shelby Dodson has joined the Gallatin office as a staff attorney, while Jillian Cohen has joined the Columbia office as a health and benefits/family law attorney.

Dodson previously served two years as an Equal Justice Works Elder Justice AmeriCorps Legal Fellow. In this role, she represented elderly adults in Medicaid and SNAP benefits cases, filed lawsuits on behalf of disabled young women, represented clients in administrative appeals and educated clients on their legal rights.

Dodson graduated from Belmont University College of Law in 2016. During her time there, she interned at Legal Aid Society, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee and with the Honorable Mark J. Fishburn and Gale Robinson in criminal court and general sessions court, respectively.

She earned her undergraduate degree from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

Cohen

Cohen graduated from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in May. She worked in various legal positions throughout her schooling, most recently as a legal intern with Disability Law Colorado, where she advocated on behalf of disabled and mentally ill clients. There she monitored a facility and its records in order to investigate allegations of abuse of people with disabilities.

Cohen also worked as a law clerk at the Colorado attorney general’s office, where she investigated businesses for violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

Mulgrew, Byrd get new roles in Mayor’s Office

Mulgrew

Mayor David Briley has appointed Thomas Mulgrew as his press secretary. Current press secretary Judith Byrd will fill the role of senior health advisor to the mayor.

Mulgrew comes to the Mayor’s Office from MP&F Strategic Communications where he has helped oversee public affairs and issues campaigns since 2015. Previously, he worked for a boutique public relations firm in New York and as a website editor, writer and contributor. Mulgrew also volunteered on the 2007 Karl Dean for Mayor campaign.

Mulgrew joins the communications team led by Chief Communications Officer Laura Braam and including Digital Director Sam Warlick.

A Nashville native, Mulgrew serves on the board of PENCIL. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a history degree.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation announces 30 Under 30

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced its 2019 class of Nashville’s Top 30 Under 30, which recognizes the city’s most active young professionals and philanthropists younger than 30.

The award also benefits the CFF’s work to develop new ways to fight and cure cystic fibrosis. This year’s Top 30 Under 30 class:

Grant Adams, Marsh House/QED Hospitality

Brandon Bocianski, Schneider Electric

Zachary Brickner, Village Real Estate

John Roland Burch III, Cadence Bank

Ale Dalton, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Harris Delchamps, RJ Young

Emeline Dunn, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Lizzie Eisen, Nashville Classical Charter School

Sam Ellis, CKE Restaurants Inc.

Megan Feeman, NoBaked Cookie Dough

Liz Goldstein, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Industry

Becca Goodwin, Goodwin Plumbing

Michael Hill, Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

Jennifer Lafferty, HCA

Pirjin Tayip Laser, Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP

Brennan McMurry, UBS Business Solutions Nashville

Casey Miller, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Chris Morris, LandFund Partner

Wade Nelson, LBMC

Brian Nock, Google

Matthew Pierce, Anchor Investments/Fireside Counsel/Phillips Street Capital

Susan Pogue, Environmental Resources Management (ERM)

Kaya Porter, Lewis, Thomason, King, Kreig & Waldrop, P.C.

Stephen Richards Jr., Richards Bespoke

Liz Rogers, Anacrusis Songs

Julie Rousseau, PricewaterhouseCoopers

Adelee Seidel, Butler Snow LLP

Nora Snoddy, Emma/Campaign Monitor

Lauren Spahn, Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Josh Thompson, FutureShirts

Honorees are nominated by co-workers, family and friends for their contributions to Nashville’s charitable and professional fields.

Tennessee Healthcare Hall of Fame inducts 7

The Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame has inducted its 2018 class. This year’s class is made up of seven health care legends from across the state.

Created by Belmont University, Belmont’s McWhorter Society and the Nashville Health Care Council, the inductees include:

Dr. Matthew Walker, Sr., founder of the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Inc. Walker was one of the first African-Americans voted into the Nashville Academy of Medicine. He is credited for training half of the African-Americans in the U.S. at the time of his death, served as a professor at Meharry for four decades, and was the first African-American Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Monroe Carell, Jr., former CEO of Central Parking Corporation, longtime philanthropist and namesake of The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

John Henry Hale, M.D., President of the board of directors of the Millie E. Hale Hospital; Former Professor of Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Chief of Staff & Chair of the Department of Surgery at Meharry Medical College.

Millie E. Hale, former head administrator, chief nurse and founder of the Millie E. Hale Hospital.

Carol Etherington, M.S.N. R.N., F.A.A.N. First nurse employed by the Davidson County Police Department; chair of the Metro Nashville Board of Health; associate professor of nursing, emerita, Vanderbilt Institute for Global Health.

Lynn Massingale, M.D., founder, former CEO and current chairman of TeamHealth. Was named “Hero of Emergency Medicine” by the American College of Emergency Physicians.

William Schaffner, M.D., professor of preventive medicine, Department of Health Policy, and professor of medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

Jackson Foundation names 2 to leadership posts

Jones

The Andrew Jackson Foundation has selected Ann Dee Jones as its vice president of marketing and communications and Amy Williams as chief of museum operations.

Jones has more than a decade of experience in the field of marketing. She is the former marketing manager for the industrial division of Hunter Fan Company and director of marketing and client development for Spicer Rudstrom PLLC.

She also has experience in the field of public relations, serving as the primary media contact for Gaylord Opryland Resort, Wildhorse Saloon and the General Jackson Showboat.

Jones is a graduate of both Middle Tennessee State University, where she earned a master’s in mass communication, and University of Central Oklahoma, where she earned a degree in public relations.

Williams

Williams previously served as deputy director for more than 10 years at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum. While there, she oversaw all operations of the library, including public programs, exhibits, education, research, website, $6.5 million budget, personnel and facilities.

Williams is a graduate of the College of William & Mary and Simmons University. While attending Simmons, she completed dual master’s degrees in history and archival management.