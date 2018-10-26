Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

Bredesen, Blackburn: Trump can't end birthright citizenship by order

NASHVILLE (AP) — In Tennessee's U.S. Senate race, Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn say it would be unconstitutional for President Donald Trump to use an executive order to end so-called birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. of non-citizen parents.

Bredesen said Tuesday what Trump has proposed is "clearly contrary to the Constitution" and is more about "midterm politics."

Blackburn on Wednesday pointed to the 14th Amendment, which says "all persons born or naturalized" in the U.S. are citizens.

But Blackburn also said addressing what she called "birthright tourism" deserves a look.

The Republican senator they hope to replace, Bob Corker, agreed Wednesday that birthright citizenship is a constitutional issue. He said the issue should be looked at though.

