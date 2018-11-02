VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

SALON@615. Barbara Kingslover discusses her new book, "Unsheltered." Paschall Theatre, Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Road, Nashville. 6:15 p.m. Free event. Information. Additional events:

-- Kate DiCamillo, Nov. 3, 6:15 p.m., Main Library, Free

-- Salon@615 Special Edition with Damien Echols, in conversation with Sturgill Simpson, Nov. 8, 6:15, Unity of Nashville, 5125 Franklin Pike, 37220, $28.50 one ticket, one book, $34.50 two tickets, one book.

-- Salon@615 Special Edition with Laine Moriarty. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive. Nov. 9. 4:30 p.m. Fee: $32.50.

-- 2018 NPL Literary Award Public Lecture with David Remnic. Sat. Nov. 10, 10 a.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Park Drive. Fee: Free.

-- Michael Beschloss, Mon. Nov. 19. 6:15 p.m. Main Library

-- Salon@615 Special Edition with Louise Penny, Fri. Nov. 30, 6:15 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

FRIDAY, NOV. 2

First Friday: Small Business Resource

E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. 7:30-9 a.m. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 3

Grand Ole Gallatin Music Festival

A day filled with food, shopping, dancing and old-time music performed by talented locals. Douglass-Clark House, 2115 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 4

Hendersonville Veterans’ Day Parade

Annual Veterans Day Parade in Hendersonville. The route will follow the traditional Hendersonville parade route, starting at Cherokee Rd. and move along Main to Stadium Dr. 2-4 p.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 5

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Ensuring Economic Success with a Plan for Quality Growth. Speaker Michael Skipper, Executive Director, Greater Nashville Regional Council. Epic Event Center, 392 West Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation deadline: Nov. 2 by noon. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members. $20 after deadline and $25 at the door. For non-members, $25. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 6

Eat Smart during Pregnancy

A series of nutrition classes for expecting parents will be held at the Gallatin Health Department. Learn how to choose healthy foods, prepare meals and save money. Tuesday nights through Nov. 20. Fee: Free. 5:15 p.m. Gallatin Health Department, 1005 Union School Road. Information

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: members, free. Nonmembers $50. Information, registration

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 7

IBC Breakfast: Israeli Innovation Forum

International Business Council, Conexx: American Israel Business Connector, the Nashville Healthcare Council and the Nashville Technology Council host a panel of Israeli and Nashville-based entrepreneurs and business professionals to share their experience on the topics of innovation, collaboration, joint ventures, R&D and start up culture and best practices in doing business with and in Israel. Tech Hill Commons-Event Center, 500 Interstate Blvd., Nashville. 8-8:30 a.m., registration and networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m. program. $15 for members of the Nashville Area Chamber, Nashville Technology Council and Nashville Health Care Council, $20 for future members. Information

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Location TBD. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. A members-only event. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with lunch provided by Beyond Details. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150. Afternoon meeting will be off-site at Exit Realty Unlimited, 7209 Haley Industrial Drive, Ste. 100. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required, for this free event. Limited to 30 members. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Williamson, Inc. Annual Celebration

The annual celebration will feature a look back on the impact of Williamson, Inc. on the community and preview what’s to come in 2019. A-Game Sportsplex, 215 Gothic Court, Franklin. 5:30 p.m. network and drinks, 6 p.m. dinner and program. Fee: Business partner-$85, Guest-$100, Table sponsor- $1,500. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 8

Bass Learning Center College and Career Fair

More than 50 vendors representing various colleges, businesses and hiring agencies will be on site at Bass Learning Center, 5200 Delaware Avenue. 9 a.m.-noon. Information: www.mnps.org

Robertson County State of the Schools Lunch & Learn

The annual State of the Schools address presented by Dr. Chris Causey, director of schools. Community Room at the Stokes Brown Public Library, 405 White Street. Lunch catered by Public House TN. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration required. Information

REIN Event

Lunch & learn sponsored by Olympus Development Group. Eliminate capital gain taxes by Investing in Opportunity Zones and Help Underdeveloped Areas Shine. 11:30 a.m. Meeting address will be emailed after registration. Information

Required Minimum Distribution Event

Learn more about Required Minimum Distribution, how to take them, ways to offset taxation etc. Fiftyforward Donelson, 108 Donelson Pike, Nashville. 2-3:30 p.m. Another opportunity, Tuesday, Nov. 13. Registration: 615 826-5749

NOV. 8-10

Blue & Gray Days

The Battle of Franklin Trust will host its annual living history event, Blue and Gray Days. While visiting Carnton and Carter House, guests can observe living history and get hands-on experience with games and trades of the 1800s. Fee: $10 ground passes, house tour extra. Information: https://boft.org/

NOV. 8-15

Nashville Design Week

Nashville Design Week is a week-long, city-wide series of interdisciplinary programs and events to unite the design community, promote collaboration and idea sharing, engage the public, and elevate the impact of Nashville’s design economy. Numerous locations and times. Over 90 design-focused events. Information

NOV. 9-11

Christmas Village

One of Nashville’s oldest shopping traditions features more than 250 merchants and attracts over 30,000 shoppers, and proceeds benefit the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center. This is a must-do Nashville tradition. Find something for everyone on your holiday list. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave. Fee: $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Nashville area SunTrust Bank, and the Vanderbilt Concierge, and online. Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday: noon-6 p.m. Information

NOV. 10-11

Art for Inspiration Fine Art Show and Sale

The annual St. Matthew Fine Art show with live music, food, and plenty of shopping. Artists will showcase their work in oils, watercolor, photography and pottery. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. and Sunday 9:30-1 p.m. St. Matthew Church, 535 Sneed Road, Franklin. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 10

VetFest-Celebration of Military Families

Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Kickoff event is the 5K Ruck Walk Run, then enjoy a day of food, live entertainment, kids zone and more. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Leased dogs welcomed. Free. Information: 1-844-VETLINX

Gallatin Veterans Day Parade

From Calvin Short Football Field Parking Lot to Gallatin High School Parking Lot. 11 a.m.

Hike for the Homeless

Safe Haven Family Shelter, the only shelter program of its kind in Middle Tennessee that serves entire families experiencing homelessness, will hold its 14th annual Hike for the Homeless at Edwin Warner Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at shelters 9 and 11, with the hike starting at 10 a.m. The family-friendly event includes two paved trails, which vary in length from 2 to 3 miles, live music, complimentary lunch, climbing wall and more. There is no entrance fee or minimum donation. Participants are encouraged to create teams or hike as individuals. Hikers who donate $25 or more will receive a free T-shirt. Registration

NOV. 10-12

Write a Letter to a Soldier

Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 5th Ave. South. Take the opportunity to thank a soldier by writing a letter in the Taylor Swift Education Center. Letters will be sent to a unit deployed from Fort Campbell Army Base. Fee: Museum admission required. Through Nov. 12. 10 a.m.

NOV. 10-11

Holiday Tinsel & Treasures Gallatin’s Shop Local Weekend

Local retail merchants open their doors for a local tradition for over 45 years.

SUNDAY, Nov. 11

Jazz on the Cumberland

Enjoy the final Jazz on the Cumberland concert this year. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

MONDAY, NOV. 12

Nashville Veterans Day Parade

Showing support to those who have served our country, Nashville’s annual Veterans Day parade goes from 14th Avenue and Broadway to 3rd Avenue. 11 a.m. The parade features our Veterans, floats, marching bands and more.

REIN Main Event

Topic: To be announced. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Drive, Nashville. Fee: Members – free, Guest-$35 single, $50 couple. Pre-registration requested. 5:30-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14

CMA Awards

Country Music’s biggest night. Bridgestone Arena. 7 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information

REIN’s Williamson County Lunch Meeting

Rehabbers, New Construction Builders, Commercial, Mini-storage, Wholesalers, Private Lenders, Transaction Funders, Hard-Money Lenders, Bankers, Title Attorneys, Realtors, and Vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd. 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

REIN Clarksville Focus Group

In each meeting, we will enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from a knowledgeable speaker who can give us valuable insight into a facet of our business. As we grow together, so will our connections and ability to do great things in Clarksville. Event location: The Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St. 6:30-8 p.m. Information and registration

FRIDAY, NOV. 16

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: An Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, Sate Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Business Networking Breakfast

Attend this new exclusive event for Chamber Members only. The Business Networking breakfast will invite newest members to introduce themselves in front of a group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with our diverse group of Chamber members. We will be meeting monthly on the third Friday of every month. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Emblem Apartment Complex, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

Historic Travellers Rest Event

An adult-only after-hour’s history lesson as Travellers Rest features history and whiskey. Local artisans will feature Quill Pen Writing, Blacksmith, Weaver, Potter Lace Maker, Shoe Maker, Musicians, Story Telling and more. Proceeds will be used to continue the property’s educational services and conserve the history of the property. Guests must be 21 and older. Tickets will include heavy hor d’oeuvres and two drink tickets. Catering by Two Fat men featuring whiskey and bourbon inspired/infused food. Fee: $50. Travellers Rest, 636 Farrell Parkway, Nashville. Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 18

Scott Hamilton & Friends

The third annual Nashville Ice Show benefiting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, hosted by Sheryl Crow. Bridgestone Arena. 5 p.m. Fee: $35 and up. Information