Holiday spending increase of 4% predicted

VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

Consumers say they will spend an average of $1,007.24 during the holiday season in 2018, a 4.1 percent increase from $967.13 last year.

Consumers will spend in three main categories:

• Gifts: $637.67

• Items such as food, decorations, flowers and greeting cards: $215.04

• Non-gift purchases made because deals are good: $154.53

Consumers plan to spend a total of $1,007 on average for items such as decorations, candy and gifts as well as other purchases for themselves and their families. In addition:

• 91 percent plan to use their smartphone or tablets to research or make a purchase

• 71 percent of consumers plan to celebrate the winter holidays this year

• 18 percent are early bird shoppers who started in September or earlier

Top fulfillment trends: Free shipping, expedited shipping and buy online/pick up in store

Top shopping locations: Online and retail stores

Source: National Retail Federation