VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018
Holiday spending increase of 4% predicted
Updated 3:32PM
Consumers say they will spend an average of $1,007.24 during the holiday season in 2018, a 4.1 percent increase from $967.13 last year.
Consumers will spend in three main categories:
• Gifts: $637.67
• Items such as food, decorations, flowers and greeting cards: $215.04
• Non-gift purchases made because deals are good: $154.53
Consumers plan to spend a total of $1,007 on average for items such as decorations, candy and gifts as well as other purchases for themselves and their families. In addition:
• 91 percent plan to use their smartphone or tablets to research or make a purchase
• 71 percent of consumers plan to celebrate the winter holidays this year
• 18 percent are early bird shoppers who started in September or earlier
Top fulfillment trends: Free shipping, expedited shipping and buy online/pick up in store
Top shopping locations: Online and retail stores
Source: National Retail Federation