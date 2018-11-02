How much are seasonal workers worth? More than last year

VOL. 42 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 2, 2018

As the competition heats up for seasonal workers, a tight labor market means more money and more perks for those who are looking to find a second job to supplement their income or move into a new field of employment. Also, many hope to convert a temp gig into a part- or full-time position.

Here’s what employers are saying — and what they’re paying:

The Gap

Distribution Center, Gallatin

The company has announced a need for 65,000 people – 900 in Gallatin – this season, with all holiday hires eligible for 50 percent off all full-priced items. Pay is between $12-$17 an hour, according to Glassdoor.com.

“Holiday hiring remains a top priority at Gap Inc.’s Gallatin distribution center, which recently earned the Game Changer of the Year award by parcelIndusty.com. To support our rapidly growing online business, this campus pilots cutting-edge supply chain technology, which allows our employees to learn valuable new skills in a climate-controlled environment. We offer seasonal employees competitive pay, a generous employee discount, productivity incentives, and the opportunity to convert to a permanent position.

Annie Carone, Gap Inc. Global Communications

Amazon

Fulfillment centers in Nashville, Lebanon, Murfreesboro and Chattanooga

“We are in the process of hiring for more than 3,500 holiday roles this year across the Nashville and Chattanooga regions in our fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations. As Amazon heads into the holiday shopping season, the company is currently filling more than 100,000 seasonal jobs across its network of customer fulfillment and delivery facilities this year complete with new employment perks.

“Newly hired applicants will benefit from the new Amazon $15 minimum hourly wage, weekly paychecks for seasonal roles, flexible shift opportunities to fit within busy schedules, the option of receiving job information via text messaging and a new application process that helps fit job seekers to the right building and the right role.”

Brenda Alfred, Regional Operations PR Manager, Amazon Strategic Communications

UPS

Distribution centers in Nashville and LaVergne

The company held more than 170 hiring fairs nationwide in October, including hiring events here in Nashville. The company hired nearly 40,000 new employees in one day, making job offers on the spot. In Nashville, UPS is hiring for more than 790 positions, including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

Seasonal positions at UPS are frequently a foot in the door to a full-time position and, for many (including the company’s CEO), to a career.

During the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired for permanent positions. In fact, 128,000 UPS employees established their careers at the company after starting as seasonal employees. That’s roughly one-third of the company’s U.S. workforce.

Target

Locations throughout Tennessee

Target announced a hire of 120,000 workers nationwide, with a starting salary of $12 an hour. Perks include a 20 percent discount on all wellness items.