Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

Fed proposes easing capital rules, testing of some big banks

Updated 10:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is proposing to ease requirements for holding capital and cash for U.S. banks that are big but smaller than the Wall Street mega-banks.

The Fed's proposal is the latest move by federal regulators to relax government oversight of financial firms in line with President Donald Trump's objectives.

The Fed governors also are looking to ease the schedule for the agency's "stress tests" for banks, based on their size and risk.

Fed officials are aiming to relax rules implemented under the 2010 law enacted in response to the financial crisis that pushed the economy into the Great Recession.

But Gov. Lael Brainard, the only Fed board member not appointed by Trump, warned that the moves would raise the risk of another taxpayer bailout of big banks.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0