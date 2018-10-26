Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

US government broadcaster to punish workers for Soros report

Updated 7:11AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government's international broadcasting agency says it will discipline employees responsible for a television report on philanthropist George Soros that violated its professional ethics and standards.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media says that those who produced the report would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into "apparent misconduct" and may face disciplinary measures, including firing depending on the results of the probe.

The report on Soros aired in May on Spanish-language Radio Television Marti network, which broadcasts to Cuba.

It described him as a "Jewish multi-millionaire" influencing nations through nongovernment groups. It referenced the conservative organization Judicial Watch as believing he was undermining democracies.

Recently, Soros has been accused without evidence by right-wing commentators and politicians of funding migrants heading to the U.S. from Central America.

___

This story has been corrected to say the TV Marti report referenced Judicial Watch, not quoted the organization.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0