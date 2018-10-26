Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

Judge says death row inmate's lawyer needs phone

Updated 7:07AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Tennessee death row inmate cannot be executed unless prison officials give his attorney access to a phone during the execution.

The Tennessean reports U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger granted a temporary restraining order Monday as requested by Edmund Zagorski's attorney. The judge says Zagorski's attorney must be provided with "immediate access to a telephone during the time preceding and during the execution."

State attorneys had opposed the phone request but now must provide the phone according to the ruling.

The 63-year-old is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0