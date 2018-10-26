Judge says death row inmate's lawyer needs phone

VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Tennessee death row inmate cannot be executed unless prison officials give his attorney access to a phone during the execution.

The Tennessean reports U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger granted a temporary restraining order Monday as requested by Edmund Zagorski's attorney. The judge says Zagorski's attorney must be provided with "immediate access to a telephone during the time preceding and during the execution."

State attorneys had opposed the phone request but now must provide the phone according to the ruling.

The 63-year-old is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.