Watchdog looks to rescind crucial part of payday loan rules

NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will revisit a crucial part of its year-old payday lending industry regulations, the agency announced Friday, a move that will likely make it more difficult for the bureau to protect consumers from potential abuses, if changed.

The CFPB finalized rules last year that would, among other changes, force payday lenders to take into account the ability of their customers to repay their loans in a timely manner, in an effort to stop a harmful industry practice where borrowers renew their loans multiple times, getting stuck in a cycle of debt. Those "ability to repay" regulations will now be revisited in January 2019, the bureau said.

The payday lending rules were the last regulations put into place by President Obama's CFPB Director Richard Cordray before he resigned late last year to run for governor of Ohio. President Trump appointed Acting Director Mick Mulvaney, who since taking over has taken the bureau in a decidedly more pro-industry direction than his predecessor, proposing to review or revisit substantially all of the regulations put into place during Cordray's tenure.

The bureau is not proposing revisiting all of the payday lending regulations, but the crux is the ability-to-repay rules. Without them, the regulations would only govern less controversial issues like stopping payday lenders from attempt to debit customer's account too many times, and making sure payday lending offices are registered with authorities.