Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

Fox News' streaming service, Fox Nation, to launch Nov. 27

Updated 9:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox News says its new streaming service will debut in November.

Subscriptions to the service, Fox Nation, can be purchased starting Sunday. The cost is $5.99 monthly or $64.99 for a year.

Fox Nation will launch Nov. 27 with original content featuring, among others, Fox News Channel hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Brit Hume.

Fox Nation will satisfy the audience's desire to watch content when and where they want, Fox executive John Finley said in a statement Thursday.

A one-hour special detailing the service's programming will air on the Fox News channel at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday. It will include Jesse Watters, Tomi Lahren and others who will be featured on Fox Nation.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0