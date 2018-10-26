Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

Trump prescription plan closely resembles Bredesen's

Updated 7:19AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — President Donald Trump's plan to lower prescription drug prices closely resembles Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen's proposal last week.

The plan Trump announced Thursday would make Americans pay prices other countries pay by shifting payment for certain drugs administered in doctors' offices based on international prices.

Bredesen floated a similar idea last Tuesday.

The campaign for Bredesen's Trump-aligned opponent, Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, previously called Bredesen's proposal "just another phony political stunt," saying all Bredesen plans begin with "big government control."

After Trump's announcement Thursday, Blackburn campaign spokeswoman Abbi Sigler called Blackburn the "only candidate in this race who will be able to work with the President to implement this plan."

Bredesen campaign spokeswoman Laura Zapata said the ex-governor's idea shows he'll work with Trump to get things done for Tennessee.

