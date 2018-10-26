Predators recall Grimaldi, put Hamhuis on injured reserve

VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators have recalled forward Rocco Grimaldi from their American Hockey League affiliate in Milwaukee and have placed defenseman Dan Hamhuis on injured reserve.

Grimaldi is tied for fourth in the AHL in points. The 25-year-old has four goals and seven assists in eight games.

Grimaldi, a 5-foot-6 forward, has played 245 career AHL games and 37 NHL games. He has five goals and five assists in his NHL career.

___

