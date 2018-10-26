VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

Vols OL Smith out indefinitely due to blood clots in lungs Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee offensive tackle Trey Smith is out indefinitely after doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs, a recurrence of an issue that also caused him to miss spring practice.

Smith originally was diagnosed in February with blood clots in his lungs. He received a six-month course of anticoagulants, a form of blood thinners, and was cleared to play this season.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says doctors discovered clots on his lungs again Wednesday. Pruitt said Thursday that Smith is expected to make a full recovery.

Smith had started each of Tennessee's first seven games at left tackle this season. As a true freshman last year, Smith earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors.

Tennessee (3-4, 1-3 SEC) visits South Carolina (3-3, 2-3) on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25