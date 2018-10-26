Franklin’s SocialChimp unveils automation tool

VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

Social3 has announced a new social media automation tool designed for small business owners, SocialChimp.

The Franklin-based technology company developed the self-service platform to enhance and expand social media presence without using an outside agency.

The platform will allow users to post new content automatically to Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, customize the posting schedule, and an option to pay for social media advertising.

Upon sign-up, users gain access to a simple, affordable, one-stop automated solution for managing and growing their Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn business profiles. Not only will participating social media pages gain momentum, but they will also keep one’s audience engaged by emphasizing relevant regional content.

Investment firm to anchor Fifth + Broad

AllianceBernstein L.P., a global investment firm, will anchor its headquarters at Fifth + Broad, a 6.2-acre mixed-use project in downtown Nashville.

AB announced in May of 2018 that it would relocate its global headquarters to Nashville. Fifth + Broadway is set to open by midyear 2020.

By 2024, the firm expects to complete all phases of its move, bringing approximately 1,050 corporate office jobs, which include finance, IT, operations, legal, compliance, internal audit, human resources and client service, sales and marketing for the institutional and retail channels to its new headquarters. The company plans to establish a new Private Wealth Management office at 501 Commerce, as well.

AB will be the premier office tenant at 501 Commerce, Fifth + Broadway’s Class A office tower, leasing 205,000 square feet. It will have floors 18 to 25, the top floors of the tower, with 360-degree views of the Central Business District, Lower Broadway, and the Cumberland River. With prominent placement on the tower, the AB logo will become a distinctive fixture on the Nashville skyline.

The project also includes the 55,000-square-foot, first-of-its-kind National Museum of African American Music, 200,000 square feet of entertainment and retail (including a flagship H&M, multi-story food hall from The Food Hall Co. and burger restaurant Shake Shack), and 386 residential units.

Two Opryland area hotels purchased

The Courtyard Nashville at Opryland and the Fairfield Inn & Suites Nashville at Opryland have been acquired by Gehr Hospitality, a division of The Gehr Group based in Los Angeles.

The acquisition was financed by BMO Harris Bank, and the Plascencia Group represented the seller.

“We like the Nashville market, and in particular the Opryland Submarket,” says David Lifschitz, President and CEO of The Gehr Group, “and we are pleased to expand our affiliation with the Marriott brand.”

The hotels are located approximately ten minutes from Nashville International Airport and fifteen minutes from downtown Nashville and are located within one of Nashville’s steadiest and most insulated submarkets, the Opryland district, home to the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, and the famed Grand Ole Opry country music venue, which was recently featured on Time Magazine’s list of “25 U.S. Attractions Everyone Should Visit in Their Lifetime.”

Over the last five decades, The Gehr Group has established a successful track record investing in and operating over $1 billion of hotels, multifamily, office, retail, and industrial real estate properties and creating substantial value through opportunity sourcing and hands-on asset management.

Censis buys St. Louis surgical tracking tech firm

Censis Technologies, based in Franklin, has acquired Applied Logic, a St. Louis-based surgical tracking software company.

Censis is a leader in the surgical inventory management space using their strong portfolio of solutions, including CensiTrac, LoanerLink, and ScopeTrac.

“Our goal is to take the strengths of both organizations and offer the most innovative and advanced portfolio as we merge the two teams,” says Censis CEO, Randy Smith. “With the expanded business, we are excited to now serve more than 1,300 hospitals across North America.”

Applied Logic’s customers will still be offered all current solutions, including Maestro ABACUS Technology, across all platforms and will see no changes to day to day interactions. Additionally, Applied Logic customers will now have access to integrate to Censis’ stand-alone solutions, including LoanerLink and ScopeTrac.

Lucd launches new Lucd Unity Interface

Nashville-based Lucd, a provider of an end to end Enterprise AI Platform, has announced the new Lucd Unity Interface for the Lucd Enterprise AI Platform.

Unity provides innovators with an intuitive, immersive experience to explore and transform data for AI modeling from Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018.

Lucd provides the Enterprise with new AI driven business opportunities through the responsible use of data. Utilizing unique intellectual property combined with leading open source tools into an easy to use platform, Lucd enables businesses to take advantage of the fast-moving AI market to gain a competitive advantage.

“At Lucd we are excited to be defining where AI can go. With Lucd Unity, we provide an immersive user experience that provides innovators and non-AI practitioners with an immersive experience to explore and transform data for AI modeling. Leveraging the Unity gaming engine, we provide a stunning cinematic, 3D experience for Enterprise AI outcomes across the Enterprise,” says Dave Bauer, Ph.D., CTO and co-founder at Lucd.

Emma unveils HQ, launches rebranding

Emma, based in Nashville, has launched Emma HQ, a new innovation in email marketing platforms.

The company, which is also announcing a rebranding, provides marketing software and services and is a part of the Campaign Monitor family.

Emma HQ is an email campaign and asset manager for distributed businesses, offering franchises and multi-location businesses a single platform from which marketers can manage mailings for a few dozen to thousands of locations or departments.

“Emma HQ has been developed by listening to our customers,” said Cody Bender, chief product officer at Campaign Monitor. “Our customers – especially those in restaurant, higher education and franchise industries – have worked with us directly during the creation of Emma HQ and have helped our product development team build a platform with the features to best address their unique needs.’’

With the development and release of Emma HQ, the company has refreshed its brand to match its ever-changing nature. The new branding reflects the support, efficiency and effectiveness of the email marketing solutions it offers to more than 50,000 customers. The rebranding includes a refreshed logo, positioning and revamped website.

New York medical group selects MyHealthDirect

Nashville-based MyHealthDirect has announced that the largest, independent multi-specialty medical group in New York State will utilize its patient self-scheduling solution across all digital access channels.

MyHealthDirect, a digital care coordination solutions firm, is partnering with CareMount Medical, allowing its patients to self-schedule across all primary care doctors and several specialties, including pediatrics, dermatology, and OB-GYN. Soon the solution will roll out for ophthalmology and neurology, and then all doctors across all specialties will be live in 2019.

“By using MyHealthDirect’s online scheduling platform, we are continuing our goal to provide convenient and accessible healthcare for our more than 550,000 patients throughout the Hudson Valley,” says Scott D. Hayworth, M.D., FACOG, president and CEO of CareMount Medical.

“The guided search and scheduling solution adds immediate benefits to our patients. This platform supports our commitment to provide our patients with cutting edge technology in the convenience of their home.”

The solution is integrated with CareMount Medical’s NextGen Practice Management system, which enables all appointment bookings to occur in real-time, maximizing the utilization of all appointment capacity and providing timely access to care for patients.

“The shift in the healthcare industry towards consumer-centric technology is advancing rapidly,” says Tom Cox, CEO of MyHealthDirect, “and we are honored to be chosen by CareMount Medical to bring their patient access capabilities to the forefront of the digital age.”

Primeritus earns Toyota recovery award

Nashville’s Primeritus Financial Services has announced its company is the first supplier to receive the Recovery Services Excellence Award from Toyota Financial Services.

This is Toyota’s most recent supplier recognition program for fiscal year 2018. The program is intended to drive performance results in a competitive spirit amongst Toyota’s recovery service vendors. The award recognizes a vendor’s performance in results, compliance, and overall partnership.

“It’s truly an honor to have been the first to receive the ‘Recovery Services Excellence Award’ from TFS,” says Scott Peters, president and CEO. “But it’s far from an individual achievement. This award is a testament to the combined power of great vendor and lender partnerships, and a values-driven culture within Primeritus.

Bento Nashville coming to Chestnut Hill

A topping out ceremony was recently held by Bento Living and its partners, BL Harbert International and EOA Architects, for Bento Nashville, a new residential and retail development.

The 89-unit residential building, 1267 Third Ave. S., will include micro units for extended stay guests. The project broke ground in March and will be completed in early Fall 2019.

Units are expected to range in size from 300 square feet to 1,000 square feet. Retail space, a lounge, fitness facility, restaurant and rooftop bar will be geared toward creative entrepreneurs.

Bento Living’s campaign, “Nashville is About to Get a Little Smaller,’’ showcases the thriving Chestnut Hill neighborhood with the first-ever option for small footprint living.

The development offers an affordable, community-oriented, amenity-driven lifestyle.

“Everything you need will be within 10 feet of you,” says Brian Harris general manager for Bento Nashville. “We are living in a time where amenities and ride-sharing services are so popular. We want to incorporate incremental living into this generation.

“Bento Nashville is very excited to be a part of Chestnut Hill. We want to create flexible small footprint accommodations with an authentic local feel. With the support and community building available here, we feel we have found the perfect neighborhood to launch this concept,” says Justin Koziol, chief operating officer for Bento Box.