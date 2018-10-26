Stites & Harbison hires construction specialist

VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

Little

Stites & Harbison, PLLC has added attorney Jamie Little, who will serve as counsel to the firm in the Construction Service Group.

Little has more than 10 years of legal experience and routinely represents owners, general contractors, subcontractors, design professionals and suppliers with contract drafting, contract negotiation, contract disputes, payment disputes and lien enforcement.

Previously, Little practiced with law firms in Nashville, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

She holds a chemistry degree from Marshall University and earned her J.D. at the Appalachian School of Law.

Bradley partner Trent elected to ACMA board

Trent

J. Thomas Trent Jr., a partner with Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, has been elected to the Board of Regents of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys. Trent is a member of Bradley’s Real Estate Practice Group and chair of the firm’s Economic Development Practice Group.

The Board of Regents is the governing body of the ACMA, which is made up of more than 400 real estate finance mortgage law attorneys in North America. Trent will serve a three-year term.

With almost 40 years of experience in real estate and economic development law, Trent represents clients regionally and nationally, including major manufacturing companies, corporate users of commercial real estate, institutional investors, developers and lenders.

Education Foundation names president, CEO

Cour

The Nashville Public Education Foundation has named Katie Cour, education consultant and former executive director of talent strategy at Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, its new president and CEO.

Cour, a Nashville native, comes to the foundation with decades of experience in the political, education and nonprofit sectors. She has most recently run her own consulting company, Cour Consulting, acting as an adviser to several state education departments, as well as the Public Education Foundation of Chattanooga and the Aspen Institute in Washington, D.C.

Beyond her national education policy and strategic planning experience, Cour also has expertise in teacher and leader recruitment, development and retention strategies – a core pillar of the NPEF’s work. While working as the executive director of talent strategy at MNPS, Cour collaborated on and implemented several innovative programs, including the district’s New Teacher Academy, an aspiring teacher residency model with Belmont University, and a scholarship program with Lipscomb University to further expand the pipelines for aspiring teachers.

She also led the MNPS and the Mayor’s Office’s collaboration on reinventing the district’s approach to managing and supporting teachers and leaders as a consultant with Education First from 2010–2012.

Cour began her career working for several youth-focused nonprofits, including Close Up Foundation; Reading is Fundamental, Inc.; Achieve, Inc.; and the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. She went on to spend over five years at the Tennessee Office of the Comptroller’s Education Accountability division, working on education policy for the General Assembly.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University and Georgetown University, where she earned her master’s degree in public policy with a concentration in education.

Tivity Health taps Lewis as senior VP/investor relations

Lewis

Tivity Health, Inc. has named Tommy Lewis senior vice president of investor relations and transformation.

Lewis joins Tivity from Change Healthcare, where he held a number of executive roles during his tenure with the company. Most recently, Lewis served as senior vice president of strategic enterprise initiatives, where he led enterprise transformation initiatives during the organization’s merger with McKesson Technology Solutions.

Lewis earned the Investor Relations Charter credential awarded by the Certification Council of the National Investor Relations Institute in 2017.

Lewis will be based in Tivity Health’s Franklin office. He holds a degree in computer information systems from Murray State University and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Middle Tennessee State University.

Nashville 911 dispatcher named best in Tennessee

Wooden

Metro Department of Emergency Communications dispatcher Jasmine Wooden has been named 2018 “Telecommunicator of the Year” by the Tennessee Emergency Number Association.

The award is given to those who demonstrate sustained superior performance in handling critical situations.

One particular call earlier this year solidified Wooden as a favorite for the award. When a citizen with an unknown location began experiencing a medical emergency and called 911 for help, Wooden led a team of co-workers in pinpointing their precise location within a matter of minutes. Her direct leadership and determination were essential to emergency responders being able to locate the citizen and provide necessary medical assistance.

Wooden is a 12-year veteran of Metro government.

Soles4Souls adds Arnold as chief marketing officer

Arnold

Nashville-based non-profit global social enterprise Soles4Souls has hired Rod Arnold as chief marketing officer.

Arnold joins S4S as the founder and CEO of Leading Good, an agency dedicated to helping nonprofits and social enterprises innovate and grow. Rod has more than 20 years of experience in building nonprofits, as well as purpose-driven brands.

Prior to founding Leading Good, he served as COO of charity:water, a nonprofit organization providing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing nations. He also was president of the nonprofit/cause-related group at Media Ventures Group, where he helped drive strategic growth for brands, sports and entertainment properties, as well as nonprofit organizations.

His clients have included Ronald McDonald House Charities, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Save the Children, Compassion International, Dr. Oz’s HealthCorps, World Relief, and others. His work has also included developing partnerships with the NFL and NASCAR, as well as with celebrities and brands.

Centerstone appoints suicide prevention director

Williams

Centerstone, one of the nation’s leading providers of behavioral health care, has appointed Megan Williams as director of suicide prevention. Williams originally joined the organization as a crisis counselor. She has also served on Centerstone’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families, Metro Nashville Homeless Transition Grant and Customer Care teams.

In her new role, Williams oversees Centerstone’s suicide prevention efforts, including leadership of the two statewide grants that provide enhanced crisis follow-up services.

Williams holds a master’s degree in counseling from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville and a bachelor’s degree from Samford University.

Burks to lead FirstBank mortgage loan teams

Burks

Brandon Burks has been named the Tennessee regional sales manager for FirstBank Mortgage. He will lead the sales teams for FirstBank Mortgage’s 21 locations throughout the state.

Burks was most recently a loan officer for FirstBank Mortgage, serving the Murfreesboro market. He was FirstBank Mortgage’s sales leader in 2017 with a record of 340 units and $75.7 million in volume, for which he was named the Outstanding Producer of the Year and inducted into FirstBank Mortgage Chairman’s Club.

Burks has been ranked in the top 150 mortgage originators in the nation annually by the Scotsman Guide since 2014. He was awarded the Nashville Mortgage Bankers Diamond Award of Excellence each of the past three years, exceeding $50 million each year, and was named the 2017 and 2018 Ruthies Award winner for Favorite Mortgage Loan Officer in Rutherford County.

Originally from Woodbury, Burks graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned a degree in mathematics and an MBA.

Crosslin adds 3 team members to audit staff

Cage

Johnson

Rechner

Crosslin has expanded its audit team by hiring J.D. Cage, Harper Johnson and Meg Rechner.

Cage most recently worked as an assistant accountant at S&W Contracting Company. He earned his master’s degree in accountancy from Middle Tennessee State University and a degree in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama.

Johnson most recently served as an accounting intern for Park Storage and Transfer North America.

He earned his degree in commerce and business administration with an accounting specialization from the University of Alabama.

Rechner most recently worked for the University of Notre Dame Academic Services for Student-Athletes.

She received her master’s degree in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame and her degree in business administration/accounting from Valdosta State University.