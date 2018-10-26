VOL. 42 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 26, 2018

Full Moon Pickin’ Party. This will be the last Pickin’ Party this year. Event held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, features bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Friday, 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: Guest Panel: Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin, Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and guests. Open to the general public. Information

Davidson County Democratic Party Honors Dinner

Keynote speaker: Former Maryland Governor, The Honorable Martin O’Malley. Patron’s Reception 6 p.m., Dinner 7 p.m. Fee: Table sponsor, $2,500; table host, $1,000; patron ticket, $250; dinner ticket $150. Patron’s reception Stadium Press Room, 1 Titans Way. Honors Dinner, Stadium West Club. Parking lot S. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

REIN Homes Tour: Self-Storage Edition

The October Homes Tour will feature a peek at a self-storage project under development. If you’re interested in making above-average returns with minimal headaches, come see this nearly complete project, talk to the developer, discuss mindsets, get insights and ask questions about existing or development/conversion projects. 8 a.m. Registration required. Information

Tennessee History Trail at Bledsoe Creek State Park

The Middle Tennessee History Coalition presents this fifth annual event. Explore Tennessee before European colonists reached the Cumberland, visit with Hernando De Soto, chat with French fur traders and experience the hardships of life as a long hunter in the Tennessee wilderness as skilled interpreters open your eyes to the past. Also enjoy tomahawk throwing, black powder musket demonstrations and an outdoor museum. $4. 5 and younger free. Bledsoe Creek State Park, 400 Zieglers Fort Road, Gallatin. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 615 452-3706

Free Day of Music

More than 25 performance of classical, country, rock and jazz on four different stages. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Kids zone in east lobby featuring instrument petting zoo, crafts and more. Information

THROUGH OCT. 28

Boo at the Zoo

Fall Festival Field features carnival games, bounce houses, dance parties, corn pit and more. The Howl-O-Ween Hayride takes riders on a trip through the Zoo’s backroads to discover magical scenes. Trick-or-treat around the Zoo trail and uncover festive treats. Enjoy special animal, science and magic shows. Visit the Frightful Farm to take a dying traditions home tour or brave the Haunted Barn. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

SALON@615

Special Edition with Doris Kearns Goodwin in conversation with Jon Meacham. Goodwin discusses her new book “Leadership in Turbulent Times.” 4-6 p.m. Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Road, Nashville. $34.50 one ticket, one book; $43.50 two tickets, one book. In Leadership, Goodwin draws upon the four presidents she has studied most closely to show how they recognized leadership qualities within themselves and were recognized as leaders by others. Information: Information Additional events:

-- Pete Souza, Oct. 29, 6:15 p.m. Tennessee Performing Arts Center, $39.50 includes a signed copy of the book

-- Barbara Kingsolver, Nov. 2, 6:15 p.m., Montgomery Bell Academy, Free

-- Kate DiCamillo, Nov. 3, 615 p.m., Main Library, Free

-- Salon@615 Special Edition with Damien Echols, in conversation with Sturgill Simpson, Nov. 8, 6:15, Unity of Nashville, 5125 Franklin Pike, 37220, $28.50 one ticket, one book, $34.50 two tickets, one book.

-- 2018 NPL Literary Award Public Lecture with David Remnic. Sat. Nov. 10, 10 a.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Park Drive. Fee: Free.

-- Salon@615 Special Edition with Liane Moriarty, Fri. Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

-- Michael Beschloss, Mon. Nov. 19. 6:15 p.m. Main Library

-- Salon@615 Special Edition with Louise Penny, Fri. Nov. 30, 6:15 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

TUESDAY, OCT. 30

REIN event

Advanced Class on Deal Structure, Strategy and How to Obtain Funding, taught by 20-year real estate veteran Yogi Dougher. 6 p.m. at the Rein Center, 4525 Harding Road, Ste 200, Nashville. Information

Eat Smart during Pregnancy

A series of nutrition classes for expecting parents will be held at the Gallatin Health Department. Learn how to choose healthy foods, prepare meals and save money. Tuesday nights through Nov. 20. Fee: Free. 5:15 p.m. Gallatin Health Department, 1005 Union School Road. Additional dates: Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 1

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 2

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. 7:30-9 a.m. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 3

Grand Ole Gallatin Music Festival

Bring the whole family for a day filled with food, shopping, dancing and some of the best Old Time music performed by talented locals. Douglass-Clark House, 2115 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 4

Hendersonville Veterans’ Day Parade

Annual Veterans Day Parade in Hendersonville. The route will follow the traditional Hendersonville parade route, starting at Cherokee Rd. and move along Main to Stadium Dr. 2-4 p.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 5

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Ensuring Economic Success with a Plan for Quality Growth. Speaker Michael Skipper, Executive Director, Greater Nashville Regional Council. Epic Event Center, 392 West Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation deadline: Nov. 2 by noon. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members. $20 after deadline and $25 at the door. For non-members, $25. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 6

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: members, free. Nonmembers $50. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 7

IBC Breakfast: Israeli Innovation Forum

International Business Council, Conexx: American Israel Business Connector, the Nashville Healthcare Council and the Nashville Technology Council host a panel of Israeli and Nashville-based entrepreneurs and business professionals to share their experience on the topics of innovation, collaboration, joint ventures, R&D and start up culture and best practices in doing business with and in Israel. Tech Hill Commons-Event Center, 500 Interstate Blvd., Nashville. 8-8:30 a.m., registration and networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m. program. $15 for members of the Nashville Area Chamber, Nashville Technology Council and Nashville Health Care Council, $20 for future members. Information

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Location TBD 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. A member’s only event. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with lunch provided by Beyond Details. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150. Afternoon meeting will be off-site at Exit Realty Unlimited, 7209 Haley Industrial Drive, Ste. 100. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required, for this free event. Limited to 30 members. Information

REIN EVENT

Lunch & learn sponsored by Olympus Development Group. Eliminate capital gain taxes by Investing in Opportunity Zones and Help Underdeveloped Areas Shine. 11:30 a.m. Meeting address will be emailed after registration. Information

Williamson, Inc. Annual Celebration

The annual celebration will feature a look back on the impact of Williamson, Inc. on the community and preview what’s to come in 2019. Speaker: Jason Marker, CEO of CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. A-Game Sportsplex, 215 Gothic Court, Franklin. 5:30 p.m. network and drinks, 6 p.m. dinner and program. Fee: Business partner-$85, Guest-$100, Table sponsor- $1,500. Information

NOV. 9-11

Christmas Village

One of Nashville’s oldest shopping traditions features more than 250 merchants and attracts over 30,000 shoppers, and proceeds benefit the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center. This is a must-do Nashville tradition. Find something for everyone on your holiday list. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave. Fee: $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Nashville area SunTrust Bank, and the Vanderbilt Concierge, and online. Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday: noon-6 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 10

VetFest-Celebration of Military Families

Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Kickoff event is the 5K Ruck Walk Run, then enjoy a day of food, live entertainment, kids zone and more. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Leased dogs welcomed. Free. Information: 1-844-VETLINX

Write a Letter to a Soldier

Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 5th Ave. South. Take the opportunity to thank a soldier by writing a letter in the Taylor Swift Education Center. Letters will be sent to a unit deployed from Fort Campbell Army Base. Fee: Museum admission required. Through Nov. 12. 10 a.m.

Gallatin Veterans Day Parade

From Calvin Short Football Field Parking Lot to Gallatin High School Parking Lot. 11 a.m.

NOV. 10-11

Art for Inspiration Fine Art Show and Sale

The annual St. Matthew Fine Art show with live music, food, and plenty of shopping. Artists will showcase their work in oils, watercolor, photography and pottery. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. and Sunday 9:30-1 p.m. St. Matthew Church, 535 Sneed Road, Franklin. Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 11

Nashville Veterans Day Parade

Showing support to those who have served our country, Nashville’s annual Veterans Day parade goes from 14th Avenue and Broadway to 3rd Avenue. 11 a.m. The parade features our Veterans, floats, marching bands and more.

Jazz on the Cumberland

Enjoy the final Jazz on the Cumberland concert this year. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information