Boeing tops all expectations on strong defense spending

VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is topping expectations for the third quarter and raising its outlook for the year on burgeoning defense spending.

Shares are up more than 2 percent before the opening bell Wednesday.

The Chicago plane maker had a profit of $2.36 billion, or $4.07 per share. Adjusted per-share profit was $3.58, exceeding estimates by 13 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $25.15 billion, also breezing past projections for $23.72 billion.

Boeing Co.'s earnings projections are now between $14.90 and $15.10 per share for 2018, up from $14.30 to $14.50, with revenue in the range of $98 billion to $100 billion.

_____

Some of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA