Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Tennessee to launch chancellor search in January

Updated 7:10AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee says it will begin a national search for its next chancellor in January.

Retiring UT President Joe DiPietro sent out a release Tuesday updating the chancellor selection process. DiPietro said that Randy Boyd will establish a search advisory committee after taking over as interim president in November.

DiPietro said Boyd would offer more details about the selection process and timeline in December. DiPietro announced his retirement plans last month.

DiPietro fired Beverly Davenport as chancellor in May, and the school reached a separation agreement with her in June that included a $1.33 million settlement.

Wayne Davis has been serving as interim chancellor since May. DiPietro says Davis intends to remain in that role until a permanent chancellor is ready to take over.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0