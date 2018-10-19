Tennessee to launch chancellor search in January

VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee says it will begin a national search for its next chancellor in January.

Retiring UT President Joe DiPietro sent out a release Tuesday updating the chancellor selection process. DiPietro said that Randy Boyd will establish a search advisory committee after taking over as interim president in November.

DiPietro said Boyd would offer more details about the selection process and timeline in December. DiPietro announced his retirement plans last month.

DiPietro fired Beverly Davenport as chancellor in May, and the school reached a separation agreement with her in June that included a $1.33 million settlement.

Wayne Davis has been serving as interim chancellor since May. DiPietro says Davis intends to remain in that role until a permanent chancellor is ready to take over.