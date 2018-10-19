Gibson guitars picks new leaders as bankruptcy set to end

VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Famed guitar maker Gibson is changing its corporate leaders as the company plans to emerge from bankruptcy protection on Nov. 1.

In a news release Tuesday, Nashville-based Gibson Brands, Inc. said James "JC" Curleigh will become president and chief executive officer. Curleigh worked for Levi Strauss & Co. as president of the Levi's brand and a member of its worldwide leadership team.

Nat Zilkha will be board chairman under the new majority ownership group, global investment firm KKR.

Other new leaders include Cesar Gueikian as chief merchant officer; Kim Mattoon as chief financial officer; and Christian Schmitz as chief production officer.

Outgoing CEO and board chairman Henry Juszkiewicz will have a one-year consulting contract to help in the transition. He'll have no formal role with Gibson beyond that.