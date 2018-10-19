FedEx to hire 4,300 seasonal positions in Nashville

VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — FedEx has announced it will add 7,100 seasonal positions to help make deliveries during this year's holiday season.

According to a news release on Tuesday, FedEx will add an overall 55,000 season positions across the country. The company will hire more than 4,300 at its Nashville facility and 2,800 at its Memphis facility.

The company is specifically looking to hire package handler positions.

FedEx officials say they are anticipating a record amount of volume this year. Additionally, FedEx says it will run six-and-seven day ground operations through the holiday season. FedEx will continue its six-day throughout its U.S. network year-round starting in January.