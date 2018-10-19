Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

FedEx to hire 4,300 seasonal positions in Nashville

Updated 7:08AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — FedEx has announced it will add 7,100 seasonal positions to help make deliveries during this year's holiday season.

According to a news release on Tuesday, FedEx will add an overall 55,000 season positions across the country. The company will hire more than 4,300 at its Nashville facility and 2,800 at its Memphis facility.

The company is specifically looking to hire package handler positions.

FedEx officials say they are anticipating a record amount of volume this year. Additionally, FedEx says it will run six-and-seven day ground operations through the holiday season. FedEx will continue its six-day throughout its U.S. network year-round starting in January.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0