Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Trump taps ex-Monsanto executive to lead wildlife agency

Updated 11:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will nominate a former executive at agribusiness giant Monsanto to head the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Aurelia Skipwith of Indiana is currently deputy assistant Interior secretary for fish, wildlife and parks.

A biologist and lawyer, Skipwith spent more than six years at Monsanto and has worked at the Agriculture Department and U.S. Agency for International Development.

The Fish and Wildlife Service has been without a Senate-approved director since Trump took office in January 2017.

Greg Sheehan, a former Utah official who served as deputy director for 14 months, stepped down in August. Under Sheehan's tenure as the senior political official, the agency proposed broad changes to rules governing protections for thousands of species and pushed for more hunting and fishing on federal lands.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0