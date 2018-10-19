Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Pilot Flying J ex-pres wants Christmas at home before prison

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — The former president of the largest U.S. fuel retailer wants to spend the winter holidays at home before reporting to prison for his role in a scheme to defraud trucking companies.

A federal judge had previously granted Mark Hazelwood's request to postpone reporting to prison for his 12 ½-year sentence until after Thanksgiving. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the 59-year-old's lawyers argued in a motion filed last week that he should be granted Christmas and New Year's Day, too. Two other former Pilot Flying J employees have until Jan. 7 to surrender.

Federal prosecutors haven't indicated whether they'll oppose the delay.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with wrongdoing.

