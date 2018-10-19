Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Haslam appoints 2 trustees to University of Tennessee board

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed two new members to University of Tennessee's Board of Trustees.

Haslam announced Monday that Decosta Jenkins, president and CEO of Nashville Electric Service, and Jamie Woodson, executive chairman and CEO of the State Collaborative on Reforming Education, will join the board starting immediately. However, the appointments are subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.

The appointments follow legislation enacted earlier this year that restricted the university's trustee board that ensured alumni from different institutions and at least two members from each grand division of the state.

The board also includes the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and a non-voting student member.

Haslam still has one final appointment to make for the board. His office says the appointee will be named soon.

