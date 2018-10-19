Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Trump wants to push middle-income tax cut through Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to push a new middle-income tax cut through Congress after the midterm elections.

Trump says he's looking to cut middle-income taxes about 10 percent after signing a tax bill last year.

He tells reporters as he left the White House for a Texas rally that "we're doing it now for middle-income people. This is not for business. This is for middle."

Trump said over the weekend that he hoped to move forward with the plan "sometime around" or before Nov. 1.

But Congress is currently out of session as lawmakers campaign for the Nov. 6 election.

