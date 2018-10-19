Tennessee revenues exceed forecasts once again

VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say tax revenues for the second month of the state's fiscal year came in nearly 4 percent higher, or $53.3 million more than originally projected.

The Department of Finance and Administration says Tennessee's overall September revenues were $1.4 billion, which is about $63.4 million more than last September. The September revenue numbers released Thursday reflect economic activity in August because of how the state budgets its sales and use tax revenue.

The state collected $1.2 billion in general funds, which equals about $64 million more than estimated for September. General funds are a key pool the state uses to appropriate for general budget items like public education.

Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin says they are pleased to have a strong start to the fiscal year.