Organizing committee named for 2019 NFL Draft

VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

The local organizing committee for the 2019 NFL Draft includes 35 Nashville business and community leaders, including country artist Tim McGraw and Eddie George, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, and is led by honorary co-chairs Amy Adams Strunk, Tennessee Titans owner, and Mayor David Briley. Serving as co-chairs are Steve Underwood, CEO and president of the Tennessee Titans, and Dan Mohnke, senior vice president, sales & marketing and operations, Nissan North America.

The committee has raised $1.5 million of the $2 million it expects it will need to create additional free fan experiences during the premier event being held April 25-27, 2019 in downtown Nashville.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, in partnership with the Tennessee Titans, led the bid process for the NFL Draft on behalf of the city. The city was awarded the 2019 NFL Draft this past May.

Funds raised by the local organizing committee will underwrite free, public events for fans to enjoy that will further the Music City brand and attract visitors to generate economic activity for the city. Those events will include free A-list headlining concerts and a three-day football festival with interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences and player autograph sessions.

The NFL Draft is expected to be the biggest sporting event in the history of the state of Tennessee.

The Dallas Sports Commission reported Monday that the 2018 NFL Draft produced an economic impact of $125.2 million, a record for the draft.

Nashville is the smallest market city to ever host the annual event, which has previously been held in New York City (2006-2014), Chicago (2015-2016), Philadelphia (2017) and Dallas (2018).

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend over the three days, along with thousands of international and national media.

Four major networks will televise activities, attracting more than 45 million viewers.

Members of the committee include:

Honorary co-chair | Amy Adams Strunk

Honorary co-chair | Mayor David Briley

Co-chair Steve Underwood | Tennessee Titans

Co-chair Dan Mohnke | Nissan North America

Amber Holm | Bridgestone Americas

Barry Stowe | Jackson National Life

Ben Goldberg | Strategic Hospitality

Butch Spyridon | Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Carol Yochem | First Tennessee Bank

Chris Holmes | FirstBank

Colin Reed | Ryman Hospitality Properties

Damon Hiniger | CoreCivic

Darrell Freeman | Zycron, Inc.

Decosta Jenkins | Nashville Electric Service

Doug Kreulen | Nashville International Airport

Eddie George, former NFL player

George Anderson | Anderson Benson

Jeff Balser | Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Joelle Phillips | AT&T

John Ingram | Ingram Industries

Jon Robinson | Tennessee Titans

Ken Levitan | Vector Management

Kim Adkins | Metropolitan Sports Authority

Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN college football analyst

Milton Johnson | HCA

Pam Martin | Cushion Employer Services Corporation

Phil Wenk | Delta Dental

Ralph Schulz | Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

Rob McCabe | Pinnacle Financial

Ron Samuels | Pinnacle Financial

Ronnie Smith | Regions Bank

Sarah Trahern | CMA

Scott Ramsey | Nashville Sports Council

Scott Turner | Ajax Turner

Tim Adams | Saint Thomas Health

Tim McGraw, entertainer

Tom Turner | Nashville Downtown Partnership

Bridgestone Tower gets LEED Gold Green seal

Downtown Nashville’s Bridgestone Tower has been awarded LEED Gold certification, which recognizes buildings that are designed, constructed and operated for improved environmental and human health performance. Bridgestone Tower is owned by Highwoods Properties and was designed and constructed at Bridgestone’s request with the objective of being LEED Gold certified.

LEED is the world’s most widely used green building program with more than 94,000 registered and certified projects in 167 countries and territories. Bridgestone Tower achieved LEED Gold certification for implementing solutions aimed at achieving high performance in multiple categories: sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, material and resources, indoor environmental quality and innovation.

The 514,000-square-foot, 30-story headquarters building completed in December 2017 received LEED Gold based on a number of environmentally-conscious designs and notable sustainability features, including:

Reducing water use by using high-efficiently flush and low plumbing fixtures

Implementing LED fixtures to promote interior lighting energy savings

Choosing materials manufactured within 500 miles of the project site

Using low-emitting materials for adhesives, sealants, paints, coatings, flooring products and composite wood products and furniture

Implementing low-mercury lamps

Using recycled content in materials

Firestone Building Products, a Bridgestone Americas subsidiary, contributed to the certification process with a white reflective roofing system that reduces the roof’s surface temperature creating greater energy efficiency and exceeding many industry ratings requirements.

Bridgestone has five LEED-certified locations, including its manufacturing plant in Warren County. The Warren County tire manufacturing plant began operations in 1990 and first earned the LEED v2 certification in 2008, becoming the first tire plant globally to do so.

HCA donates $1M for hurricane relief

HCA Healthcare has announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Michael.

Headquartered in Nashville, HCA has 45 hospitals in Florida, including Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City. The hospital sustained significant damage. Currently, the emergency room at Gulf Coast Regional is open.

“We are seeing firsthand the devastation Hurricane Michael has caused to communities in the Florida Panhandle where many of our patients and thousands of our colleagues live,” says HCA Healthcare chairman and chief executive officer Milton Johnson. “I’m humbled by the way our colleagues in Florida are caring for our patients, the community and each other, and we’re honored to support the Red Cross’ relief efforts in Florida.”

Last month, HCA Healthcare provided $500,000 in support to the Red Cross for Hurricane Florence relief efforts in the Carolinas.

PlayMaker Health, Brightree partner

Franklin-based PlayMaker Health, a post-acute growth platform, has announced a strategic relationship with Brightree.

A provider of cloud-based software, Brightree improves clinical and business performance of durable medical equipment and home medical equipment, home health and hospice companies.

“Today’s providers know the key to remaining competitive and surviving in today’s volatile market lies in their ability to access the right business intelligence, and no one knows that more than Brightree,” says John Griscavage, chief executive officer of PlayMaker Health. “We are fortunate to partner with them and empower post-acute organizations with the market, referral and sales intelligence they need to support strategic growth initiatives and drive profitability.”

PlayMaker Health combines in-depth and timely market and provider referral data with industry-leading customer relationship management tools to radically improve visibility and market performance for post-acute care providers. Community Health to sell South Carolina hospitals

Community Health Systems, Inc., based in Franklin, has announced that subsidiaries of the company have signed a definitive agreement to sell the two-hospital Mary Black Health System.

Related businesses will also be sold, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

axialHealthcare joins with Surescripts

Nashville-based axialHealthcare, a pain care and opioid medication solutions company, has announced a collaboration with Surescripts.

A health information network, Surescripts will leverage prescription fill information for patients whose care is monitored by axialHealthcare’s capabilities.

More than 115 people in the United States die from an opioid overdose every day requiring prescribers to have relevant information at their fingertips when they are prescribing medications that have a high potential for dependence, addiction, and overdose.

Using health plan medical and pharmacy data, axialHealthcare’s analytical models assess patient risk related to pain management, opioid use, and opioid use disorder. Patient risk alerts and intervention recommendations are then delivered to care providers via interoperable technology and supplemented by decision support from axialHealthcare’s team of licensed clinical pharmacists.

Asurion takes pledge for Diversity & Inclusion

Asurion, a technology solutions services company, announces it is the first Nashville-based company to pledge to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Asurion CEO Tony Detter has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, one of more than 400 chief executives to sign the pledge, committing to cultivate Asurion as a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion.

Switchpoint, Raiven announce partnership

Franklin’s Switchpoint Ventures is teaming up with Raiven Health of Nashville.

Switchpoint helps companies build and operationalize Artificial Intelligence solutions. Raiven focuses on care beyond the clinic and through case management to help providers navigate patient treatment or intervention.

Working together the companies will further the capabilities of the Raiven platform and its ability to deliver assisted decision making enhanced by Artificial Intelligence.

As a result of this partnership, Damian Mingle, chief data scientist for Switchpoint, will work with Raiven, in an advisory capacity, to help accelerate the development of its AI platform.