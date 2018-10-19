Bass, Berry & Sims welcomes 3 attorneys

VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Butler

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC has hired three attorneys for its Nashville office:

Goldin

Williams

Kevin J. Butler, associate, represents clients in complex litigation, securities and shareholder litigation, health care fraud and abuse matters, contract disputes, business torts and government investigations and related civil and criminal proceedings. He previously was a judicial law clerk for the Hon. Bernice B. Donald with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and for the Hon. John J. Tuchi with the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. He is a graduate of Ohio University and earned a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.

Nicholas Goldin, associate, represents clients in business disputes and breach of contract disputes. Previously, Goldin served as a law clerk to the Hon. John M. Rogers of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Goldin earned a law degree from Washington University School of Law and an A.B. from Bowdoin College.

Courtney C. Williams counsels clients in all aspects of employment and labor relations law. Williams previously worked with Virginia-based law firms where she focused her litigation practice on employment law matters. Williams earned a law degree from William & Mary School of Law and a B.A. from Carson-Newman College.

Curd, Haselden take advisor roles at Pinnacle

Curd

Pinnacle Financial Partners has added a financial advisor and a treasury management advisor to the firm’s downtown Nashville office.

Samantha Curd joins joined Pinnacle as a senior vice president and financial advisor. She has 21 years of financial services experience and comes to the firm from ServisFirst Bank, where she managed the Nashville private banking team. Previous roles were with U.S. Bank, where she was a private banking officer, and Regions Bank (AmSouth Bank) in Tampa, where she was a treasury management officer.

Curd earned her degree in accounting from Western Kentucky University. She is active in her church and volunteers for Music City March of Dimes, Susan G. Komen Foundation, Go Red! Campaign for the American Heart Association and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Haselden

Renee Haselden is a treasury management advisor. She brings 31 years of experience and joins the firm from Wells Fargo Bank, where she was a senior vice president and treasury management sales consultant. Prior to Wells Fargo, Haselden spent 25 years at Bank of America, where roles included serving as a treasury management sales officer, a group banking team leader, a regional sales and service manager and a consumer banker/customer service manager.

She earned a degree in business administration and accounting from Belmont University and maintains her Certified Treasury Professional designation. Haselden is active in the community and volunteers at her church. She has served as president for the Nashville Association for Financial Professionals, volunteered for the Front Porch Ministry and has completed the Marine Corps Marathon supporting Leukemia Society of Tennessee.

Also at Pinnacle:

Lamb

Brad Lamb and Brandon Williams have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as senior vice presidents and mortgage advisors.

Lamb, with 11 years of experience, previously was at First Tennessee Bank where he most recently was a loan specialist in the centralized real estate lending department. He also served as a loan officer and relationship manager for First Tennessee’s main office in Murfreesboro. He also was with Regions Bank, where he was a loan originator, and Bank of America, where he was a personal banker.

Lamb earned a degree from Middle Tennessee State University where he serves on the board of the alumni association and its Blue Raider athletic association. He also is a member of the Oaklands Historic House and Museum, Murfreesboro Young Professionals and the Middle Tennessee Choral Society.

Lamb is based at Pinnacle’s College Street office.

Williams

Williams brings 10 years of experience and comes to Pinnacle from Franklin American Mortgage Company, where he was a licensed loan officer assistant. Previously he was a mortgage loan quality control specialist for Park Sterling Bank (Citizens South Bank) in Greer, South Carolina.

Williams earned his bachelor’s degree from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Caroina.

He is based at the firm’s Cason Lane office.

E|SPACES names Wilt CEO, partner

Wilt

E|SPACES, a leading professional office and meeting space provider with multiple locations in Middle Tennessee and a pending launch in Orlando, has named TJ Wilt its chief executive officer and partner.

Wilt will assume responsibility for strategic planning and operational oversight of the company, while Jon Pirtle, president, will focus on sales and business development. They have set a long-range objective to launch 25 more locations in the next five years in multiple states.

Founded in 2010, E|SPACES combines a range of executive suites, coworking spaces and shared offices to meet the diverse needs of the serious business professional.

Wilt began his career at Gaylord Entertainment Company where he advised on strategic acquisition for the corporation. He then moved to Diversified Trust company, an employee-owned comprehensive wealth management firm, where he served for six years as vice president, acting as primary wealth manager for family and individual clients and helping grow the Nashville office and build a marketing strategy for the company’s four offices in three states.

Most recently, Wilt led TSW Investment company, where he served as the primary manager on multiple partnerships with more than 25 private investments and a diversified public equity portfolio. As part of his role at TSW, Wilt served as the CEO and CFO of Cumberland Transit, Nashville’s oldest and largest locally-owned outdoor adventure retailer, which he acquired in 2012.

Heart Assn. announces 2018-19 board of directors

The Middle Tennessee American Heart Association is pleased to announce its 2017-2018 Board of Directors. John Gromos, vice president of Turner Construction, will serve as chairman, and Walter Clair, M.D., of the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute’s will serve as president.

Additional 2018-19 officers:

Past board chair: David M. Dill, president and COO, LifePoint Health

Past board president: Thomas S. Johnston, M.D., cardiologist, TriStar Health

*President elect: Evelio Rodriguez, M.D., heart surgeon, Saint Thomas Medical Partners

Board members:

Greg Allen, president, Cigna

*Scott Cihak, CEO, Centennial Medical Center

Marilyn A. Dubree, executive chief nursing officer, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Carl Haley, Jr.

*Terry Hardesty, managing partner, Deloitte

Ken Harms

Damon T. Hininger, president and CEO, CoreCivic

*Saletta Holloway, Ed.D., SVP for board of trustees relations and community engagement, Meharry Medical College

Angela Humphreys, chair, Healthcare Practice Group, Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

*Shawn Joseph, Ed.D., director, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

Alfred Lumsdaine, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Quorum Health

Ken Misch, CFO, MEDHOST

*Pal Narayanan, chief information officer, GEODIS

Steve Otto, CEO, Skyline Medical Center

Nelson Shields, CEO, Simbiote Development, Inc.

Brian Waller, founder and CSO, Vaco, LLC

*Thomas J. Wang, M.D., professor of medicine, director, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, physician-in-chief, Vanderbilt Heart

*Michael Wiechart, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TEAMHealth

A. Brian Wilcox, Jr., M.D., chief physician executive, Saint Thomas Heart

Herman Williams, M.D., executive vice president, chief clinical officer, RCCH HealthCare Partners

Amy Wilson, chief nursing officer, Saint Thomas Health

*John C. Witt, M.D., medical director comprehensive stroke center, TriStar Health

Beth Workman, CFO, United Derm Partners

*denotes new member

2018-19 Board of Directors Advisory Council:

Richard L. Miller, CEO/president/principal, ESa

C. Wright Pinson, M.D., deputy chief executive officer, Chief Health System Officer and Chairman, Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network

Heather J. Rohan, division president, Tristar Health

James C. Seabury, III, chairman and CEO, Enterprise Solutions

Keith Wolken, chairman and CEO, SMS Holdings

100 Black Men honor women entrepreneurs

100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, Inc., in partnership with the Women Presidents’ Organization, has announced their honorees of the 2018 Women of Color Achievement Awards.

A total of nine women will be recognized for outstanding professional achievement and demonstrating exemplary community service:

Danielle Austen, Fluent 360

LaDonna Boyd, RH Boyd Publishing Corp.

Nisha Goyal-Parikh, Gabbyville Virtual Receptionist

Pam Martin, Cushion Employer Services

Darpan Mukerji, UNIIK, LLC

Brenda Odom, U-Kno Catering

Sharon Reynolds, Devmar Products

Page Turner, Page Turner Unlimited LLC

Tera Vazquez, Guy Brown.

Hall Strategies names two account managers

Moore

Hall Strategies, a Nashville-based public relations and government affairs firm, has promoted Logan Moore to account manager and hired Levi Stein for the same position.

Moore started at Hall Strategies as a Spring 2016 intern and was then hired as a public relations coordinator. Her client work includes Launch TN and the 36|86 Festival, Humanities Tennessee and the Southern Festival of Books, TennSMART, Cumberland Trust, among others. She is a 2016 graduate of Auburn University, where she majored in public relations with an emphasis in nonprofit and philanthropy studies.

Stein

Stein joins Hall Strategies from Media Whisper where he was also an account manager. In that role, he managed large scale national social media accounts such as Live Nation and House of Blues. Before Media Whisper, Levi also served as a publicity coordinator at PLA media, where he managed media relations in the music industry for artists.

Stein is a graduate of Syracuse University where he earned degrees in Public Policy and Marketing Management.