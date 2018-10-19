VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Business Networking Breakfast. An event for Williamson Chamber members only. Newest members introduce themselves in front of a group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with other Chamber members. Breakfast provided. Emblem, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: free. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

THROUGH OCT. 28

Boo at the Zoo

Fall Festival Field features carnival games, bounce houses, dance parties, corn pit and more. The Howl-O-Ween Hayride takes riders on a trip through the Zoo’s backroads to discover magical scenes. Trick-or-treat around the Zoo trail and uncover festive treats. Enjoy special animal, science and magic shows. Visit the Frightful Farm to take a dying traditions home tour or brave the Haunted Barn. Oct. 18-21, 25-28. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information for times and fees

SATURDAY, OCT. 20

Light the Nations

Featuring more than 60 art, craft, local business and food vendors, live music on two stages, a performance area, kid’s area, luminary events at local businesses and more for all ages. 4-10 p.m. 51st Avenue in from Georgia Avenue to Michigan Ave. Benefits Thistle Farms. Information

Water Lantern Festival

Participants will decorate water lanterns “with messages of hope, love, dreams, goals, remembrances or whatever your heart desires.” Lanterns will be launched on Lake Watauga 7:30-9 p.m. Tickets: $25-$40 will include entry, a floating water lantern, commemorative bag, marker and wristband. The event also will feature food trucks and live music. The Parthenon at Centennial Park, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Information

Frist Family Festival Day

Celebrate the joie de vivre of Paris at the Frist. In 1900, the City of Light hosted L’Exposition universelle, a world’s fair, to usher in the new century with innovation and prosperity. Enjoy a day of performances and activities inspired by the exhibition Paris 1900: City of Entertainment and the International Exposition. 1-5 p.m. Information

Nashville Zombie Walk

It’s the return of this free Nashville Halloween tradition. Be a part of the undead horde shambling through three of Nashville’s trendy districts. In place of paying a fee to participate in the walk, the event seeks non-perishable food items to donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Bring what non-perishable food you can to the starting point for drop off before the walk. The walk begins in Public Square and continues through town to Rock Bottom, where the after party will be held. 3-5 p.m. Registration required

Sertoma Pancake Breakfast, Yard Sale

Proceeds will be used to support the purchase of a service hearing dog for Justin Cline. Ice Plant, 375 River Road, Gallatin. Fee: $5. 6-10 a.m. Information

SUNDAY, OCT. 21

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information Additional date Nov. 11.

Mt. Olivet Living History Tour: Notable Nashvillians

A look at some of the more notable Nashvillians, including Edward Ward Carmack, Confederate General Benjamin Cheatham, three-time mayor John Hugh Smith, Brigadier General James E. Rains, Sarah Polk Fall and WWII pilot Cornelia Fort. Tours begin at 3 p.m. and commence every 10 minutes. The last tour leaves at 6 p.m. Tours last nearly an hour, and visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes. Information

MONDAY, OCT. 22

SALON@615 with Nathaniel Philbrick

Philbrick is the New York Times bestselling author of Valiant Ambition, Mayflower and In the Heart of the Sea. His highly anticipated new work of nonfiction, “In the Hurricane’s Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown” will be the topic of discussion at Salon@615. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. Fee: Free, ticketed event. 6:15-8 p.m. Information

Additional upcoming Salon@615 events:

Doris Kearns Goodwin, Oct.28, 4 p.m. Montgomery Bell Academy, $34.50 one ticket, one book; $43.50 two tickets, one book

Pete Souza, Oct. 29, 6:15 p.m. Tennessee Performing Arts Center, $39.50 includes a signed copy of the book

Barbara Kingsolver, Nov. 2, 6:15 p.m., Montgomery Bell Academy, Free

Kate DiCamillo, Nov. 3, 615 p.m., Main Library, Free

Salon@615 Special Edition with Damien Echols, in conversation with Sturgill Simpson, Nov. 8, 6:15, Unity of Nashville, 5125 Franklin Pike, 37220, $28.50 one ticket, one book, $34.50 two tickets, one book.

Salon@615 Special Edition with Liane Moriarty, Fri. Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

Salon@615 Special Edition with Louise Penny, Fri. Nov. 30, 6:15 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

Chamber North Meet-up

North Nashville business and community leaders gather after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

REIN Williamson County

Luncheon: a gathering of serious, motivated real estate investors. First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee: cost of your own lunch. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 23

Nashville Area Chamber and Partnership 2020 Annual Celebration

A celebration of last year’s wins, the business of making an impact on the region, and a keynote and hands-on workshop with futurist and economist Rebecca Ryan will be the agenda at this event. 7:30-8 a.m. registration and networking. 8-9 a.m. Annual Celebration and awards, 9:30-11:30 Future Camp workshop. Renaissance Nashville Hotel, 611 Commerce Street. Reservations and fee information

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Swaney Swifts, 118 North Water Ave. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Be More Successful at Work & Life by Changing One Behavior. Speaker: Nicole Provonchee, executive coach & founder, Bright Blue Consulting. This course is designed to teach how to identify and then change a behavior holding keeping participants from success. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business partner- $30, Guests- $50

Eat Smart during Pregnancy

A series of nutrition classes for expecting parents will be held at the Gallatin Health Department. Learn how to choose healthy foods, prepare meals and save money. Tuesday nights through Nov. 20. Fee: Free. 5:15 p.m. Gallatin Health Department, 1005 Union School Road. Additional dates: Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 Information

REIN Event

-- Intermediate to Advanced Multi-Family Investment Strategies Focus Group. Topics will include everything from deal-sharing to property management. 9:30 a.m. Energy Lighting Services (Conference Room), 260 W. Main St, Ste. 125, Hendersonville. Information

-- New Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2018: What it Means for You – Discussion covering the Opportunity Zones and the 20 percent deduction for pass-through business. 6:00 p.m. Information: reintn.org/calendar

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: Guest Panel: Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin, Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

REIN Homes Tour: Self-Storage Edition

The October Homes Tour will feature a peek at a self-storage project under development. If you’re interested in making above-average returns with minimal headaches, come see this nearly complete project, talk to the developer, discuss mindsets, get insights and ask questions about existing or development/conversion projects. 8 a.m. Registration required. Information

Tennessee History Trail at Bledsoe Creek State Park

The Middle Tennessee History Coalition present this fifth annual event. Explore Tennessee before European colonists reached the Cumberland, visit with Hernando De Soto, chat with French fur traders and experience the hardships of life as a long hunter in the Tennessee wilderness as skilled interpreters open your eyes to the past. Also enjoy tomahawk throwing, black powder musket demonstrations and an outdoor museum. $4. 5 and younger free. Bledsoe Creek State Park, 400 Zieglers Fort Road, Gallatin. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 615 452-3706

Free Day of Music

More than 25 performance of classical, country, rock and jazz on four different stages. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Kids zone in east lobby featuring instrument petting zoo, crafts and more. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 30

Advanced Class on Deal Structure, Strategy and How to Obtain Funding

Taught by 20-year real estate veteran Yogi Dougher. 6 p.m. at the Rein Center, 4525 Harding Road, Ste 200, Nashville. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 1

Member Orientation

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 6

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: members, free. Nonmembers $50. Information or to register: Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 7

IBC Breakfast: Israeli Innovation Forum

International Business Council, Conexx: American Israel Business Connector, the Nashville Healthcare Council and the Nashville Technology Council host a panel of Israeli and Nashville-based entrepreneurs and business professionals to share their experience on the topics of innovation, collaboration, joint ventures, R&D and start up culture and best practices in doing business with and in Israel. Tech Hill Commons-Event Center, 500 Interstate Blvd., Nashville. 8-8:30 a.m., registration and networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m. program. $15 for members of the Nashville Area Chamber, Nashville Technology Council and Nashville Health Care Council, $20 for future members. Information