What to watch: Titans vs. Chargers at Wembley Stadium, London

VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Titans at Chargers Wembley Stadium, London Sunday, Oct 21, 8:30 a.m. TV: CBS (WTVF, Channel 5) Radio: 104.5 FM

1. Find the running game. The Titans’ offensive woes start with the line, which was embarrassed by Baltimore and has not been able to get the run game going all season. The Titans may have to go back to the basics and do something to re-establish the run.

2. Get a big play from somewhere. The offense is sputtering, so the Titans might have to force a turnover or get a big return on special teams to create a short field and some cheap points.

3. Make the trip worthwhile. The Titans have lost two consecutive games, and now they have London calling. With the team struggling to find some sort of identity, such an usual situation of going to England is probably not ideal. Remember last year’s West Coast fiasco with losses to San Francisco and Arizona? The Titans must find a way to regroup this week – literally on the fly.

Matchups to watch

Phillip Rivers vs. Titans linebackers

The Titans have to hope that Wesley Woodyard is back in the middle of the defense because the defense has struggled in the two games he has been out. If he can’t go again on Sunday, then Rivers might have a field day trying to exploit young linebackers Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown.

Titans offensive line vs Chargers front four

The Titans’ offensive line was completely embarrassed by the Ravens, surrendering 11 sacks. Anything should be an improvement over that, but the Titans must make marked strides in order to give Marcus Mariota time to throw and open some rushing lanes for Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry.