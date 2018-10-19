Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for September 2018

Updated 4:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top commercial real estate sales, September 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
150, 158 4th Nashville 37219 9/20 Alco Nashville LLC; Unico One Nashville Place LLC Prim One Nashville Place LLC $139,500,000
1138 3rd Nashville 37208 9/7 IMT Germantown LLC Pr III/Broadstone Germantown LLC $73,150,000
350 Deaderick Nashville 37201 9/5 Nashville Garage LP Public Square Garage Owners LLC $54,000,000
4001 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/26 Bes Station 40 Fund Xiii LLC Hill Center Sylvan Heights LLC $51,750,000
4343, 4347 Lebanon, 15 Asbury Lebanon Hermitage 37076 9/26 Nashville Senior Care LLC Nashville Healthcare Inv LLC $49,158,934
2509 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 9/18 Sheffield Heights Apts Owner LLC Sheffield Heights 202 LLC $25,050,000
3417, 3419 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 9/18 Jackson Grove Apts Owner LLC Jackson Grove 238 LLC $23,500,000
3000 Lincoya Bay Nashville 37214 9/19 Lincoya Bay Apts Owner LLC Fountains 186 LLC $22,800,000
500 11th, 410 8th, 1010, 1028, 1032 Gay, 712 Lea Nashville 37203 9/24 Circle South Part LLC African Methodist Episcopal Church Inc $21,080,000
1150 Vultee Nashville 37217 9/18 Hickory Creek Apts Owner LLC Hickory Creek 200 LLC $19,650,000
10 Burton Hills Nashville 37215 9/28 Magnolia Burton Hills LP Corecivic Inc $12,600,000
4101 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/19 Sylvan Supply Owner LP Patten R Thomas $12,500,000
720 Massman Nashville 37210 9/6 Skywater-Nashville LLC War Eagle 1 Parthip $8,560,000
201 Great Circle Nashville 37228 9/13 Belonging Church Inc Sev Metrocenter III LLC $8,425,000
1427 Lebanon Nashville 37210 9/21 Lebanon Road Senior Living LP Sycamores Terrace LLC $7,050,000
510 Merritt Nashville 37203 9/19 Double D Realty LLC; Nashville Design Collective LLC Bac Prop LLC $6,000,000
123, 125 30th Nashville 37212 9/28 Vanderbilt University Steven A Riley Family 2015 Gst-Exempt Trust; Riley Laura T Trustee; Walker Robert J $5,800,000
340 Plus Park Nashville 37217 9/20 Boyd Nashville III LLC FDS Nashville LLC $5,700,000
1000 Main Nashville 37206 9/19 C4 Five Points Nashville LLC Main Street Trust $4,312,500
3022 Vanderbilt Nashville 37212 9/28 Vanderbilt University Cherokee Equity Corp $4,200,000
851 Fesslers, 900, 908 Twin Elms Nashville 37210 9/14 Warehouse Ventures GP Hearn James W; Hearn Walter E $4,000,000
501 Metroplex Nashville 37211 9/14 Flt Airport South LLC Airport South Part GP $3,700,000
701 Stewarts Ferry Nashville 37214 9/6 Sai Krish Hospitality LLC Induba GP $3,600,000
901, 903 18th Nashville 37212 9/28 Mastran David V Ragsdale Harold R $3,600,000
201 Terminal Nashville 37210 9/28 GT3 Prop Keyt Timothy Wade Trustee; W C Keyt Irrevocable Trust $3,400,000
2306 21st Nashville 37212 9/14 First Farmers & Merchants Bank First TN Bank Na $3,225,000
41 Asbury, 4336, 4360 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 9/26 Nashville Senior Care LLC Nashville Healthcare Inv LLC $3,209,600
1 City Nashville Nashville 37203 9/28 NF IV-VA Nashville LLC Nashcam LP $3,000,000
2699 Fessey Nashville 37204 9/18 Fessey Real Estate LLC BS Inv LLC $2,725,000
40 Rachel Nashville 37214 9/10 Vishnu Krupa LLC Royal Business Part $2,532,658
3209 End Nashville 37203 9/25 Choctaw Drive LLC Zuccarello Donald D $2,500,000
3046 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/18 Garris Larry D Maplewood Square LLC $2,250,000
0 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/7 Nashville Leased Housing Associates I LP Anchor Property Holdings LLC $2,150,000
5270 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 9/10 Soon-Kor Prop LLC Hickory Hollow Neighbor LLC $2,090,000
3320 Perimeter Hill Nashville 37211 9/14 Perimeter Medical Center LLC Pace Industry Union-Mgmt Pension Realty Corp $1,520,000
1030 Gallatin Madison 37115 9/6 Rahimi Mohammad H; Rahimi Zary Aaron Ventures I LLC $1,420,000
1000 6th Nashville 37203 9/11 Stockwell Property LLC Cawthorne Lynn H $1,350,000
723 Cowan Nashville 37207 9/28 Music Row Prop LP Phoenix II LLC $1,350,000
512 Iris Nashville 37204 9/7 512 East Iris Drive LLC Delong Photography LLC $1,200,000
813 Heather, 3215 Lumberjack, 3901 Lunn, 225, 227, 229, 237, 239, 220 Nesbitt, 3252 Priest Woods Madison 37115 9/11 DYNA LLC Infinity Prop LLC $1,173,000
7622, 7624 Bidwell Joelton 37080 9/28 Lister Rolanda; Standifer Goly Richardson Deborah D; Richardson Gregory F $1,137,000
336 21st Nashville 37203 9/12 Faith Family Medical Center Summers Samuel Jeff; Summers Samuel Jeffery $1,125,000
260 Jackson Meadows Hermitage 37076 9/7 Secp Hermitage GP Artist Timothy C; Bacon Jane A $1,100,000
419 Welshwood Nashville 37211 9/4 United Neighborhood Health Services Inc Welshwood Parthip $975,000
Industrial Old Hickory 37138 9/7 Midwest Transportation Resources Inc Old Hickory Transload LLC $910,575
550 Harding Nashville 37211 9/4 Wang Vivien; Wang Wei John Keen Christopher $885,000
2717 McCampbell Nashville 37214 9/10 American Legion Post 88 Gentry Herbert D Jr; Gill Renee Gentry $749,000
2145 Utopia Nashville 37211 9/21 Eneby Inc Gibbs Lawrence H $725,000
2544 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 9/25 Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council TN Carpenters Regional Council $714,500
2727 Westwood Nashville 37204 9/5 Midtown Realty LLC Moran Jorge E; Moran Judy $675,000
2704 Greystone Nashville 37204 9/27 Deluxe Holdings LLC Dune Grass Holdings Lc $669,500
0 Franklin Limestone Nashville 37217 9/24 Elite Devs LLC Shin Hee Kyung $615,000
4416, 4424 Bass Bass Nashville 37211 9/17 Michaels Auto Sales LLC Elkins Stephen D $600,000
1445 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 9/17 Elkins Stephen D Michaels Auto Sales LLC $600,000
1300 Aline, 823 Charlie, 3519 Chesapeake, 739 Garrison, 1225 Katie, 92 Maury, 534 Phipps, 676 Putnam Nashville 37207 9/17 Matthews Family Trust Jones Barbara J $595,000
1732 Lebanon Pike Nashville 37210 9/18 TN Pharmacists Research & Education Foundation Southeast Financial Credit Union; League Central Credit Union $590,000
6727 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/28 Local Church Ministries Church Building & Loan Fund Holy Trinity Community Church of Nashville $554,900
3474 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/7 Nashville Leased Housing Associates I LP Hemphill David R; Hemphill Leah J $550,000
2204 Nolensville Nashville 37211 9/6 Afzali Kabir; Afzali Mirwais Etemadi Shirzad $525,000
4236 Pecan Valley Nashville 37218 9/24 Hogg Judith; Stone Philip III Prosser Don; Prosser Viola M $440,000
2905 12th Nashville 37204 9/26 Adams David; Fawaz Maher Practical Massage LLC $435,000
4701 Tennessee Nashville 37209 9/10 Sunset Ventures Inc Jackson Johnny L $380,000
547 Southcrest Nashville 37211 9/14 Datte Kristen Bartos Laura E; Bartos Titus $376,000
3704 Nolensville Nashville 37211 9/4 Reghon LLC Alexander Susan; Collins Elizabeth; Collins Joel; Collins Wanda P Estate; Nelson Kathe Reed $367,000
0 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 9/12 Greathouse Co LLC Three Beans LLC $350,000
2108 Buchanan Nashville 37208 9/21 Condon Jared; Condon Marissa; Patrisso Jeffrey Paul MG Gran LLC $329,900
2410 Chapel Nashville 37206 9/17 Graham Nicole A Affordable Housing Resources Inc $310,000
1409 Antioch Nashville 37211 9/11 TN Immigrant And Refugee Rights Coalition Trilen LLC $310,000
3321 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 9/14 Jobe James Neill Jr; Jobe Memarie G Little William M; Little Janice F $277,000
105 Villa View Brentwood 37027 9/17 Tokic Anthony Jr Toth Carrie E $262,500
0 Dickerson Gdlttsvlle 37072 9/17 Hix Fred; Wilkes Terry E Ray Chad M; Ray Chad $235,000
6967 Sunnywood Nashville 37211 9/21 Garica Paloma Garcia Post M T; Post S S $186,000
1225 Brick Church Nashville 37207 9/14 Strader Matthew Davis Zipporah; Grigsby Symiria M; Grigsby Thomas W $165,000
3315 Felicia Nashville 37209 9/18 Flint Hunter Lipford Ernest; Sparks Diondria $164,900
818 Charlie Nashville 37207 9/5 Lewis Sean Jones Barbara J $120,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
100 Gillespie Franklin 37067 9/13 100 Gillespie Drive LLC Ashton Brook Apts LLC $86,500,000
4341 Long Franklin 37064 9/18 Long Lane Office Part LLC Koch Elaine Moss; Moss Blanche C Family Part L P; Moss Paul Allen; Moss William David $4,000,000
216 Jamestown Brentwood 37027 9/5 Ava Real Estate Inc JR Ent Brentwood LLC $2,700,000
1311 Murfreesboro Franklin 37064 9/4 Clark Mary Sue Raka Prop LLC $2,400,000
231 Royal Oaks Franklin 37064 9/19 South Royal Oaks Part LLC First TN Bank $2,350,000
1175 Hillview Franklin 37064 9/5 Sanfilippo Family Trust Walker Louise Clay $1,750,000
1721 Dean Thomp St 37179 9/18 Engs Samuel Franklin; St Clair Elizabeth Jane; Tennille Elizabeth Jane Russell Judith Ann; Russell Ross Graham $1,400,000
9714 Split Log Brentwood 37027 9/28 Hill Tim C Williamson County Board of Education $1,050,000
7263 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 9/10 Craig Holdings LLC McCanless & Co $960,000
6894 Pulltight Hill Coll Grove 37046 9/26 Henson Brandy N; Henson Preston Thornton Dorothy D; Thornton Mark R $900,000
712 Edmondson Brentwood 37027 9/17 Ekman Karen C; Ekman Robert E Hedge Diane J; Hedge John H III $870,000
123 Margin Franklin 37064 9/11 Elmquist Carl Eric; Elmquist Leah Demeyers Gregory Scott; Demeyers Marianne Wilson $845,000
6291 Cox Arrington 37014 9/26 Monaco Anthony Mario; Monaco Tierney Smith Perry Carmon William Jr $805,000
Sunset Brentwood 37027 9/28 SAF Prop LLC Williamson County Board of Education $690,000
1115 Lakeview Franklin 37067 9/25 Horton Alden Ned; Horton Juli Saavedra Miguel Angel; Saavedra Patty Yvonne $550,000
7305 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 9/17 2709 Greystone LLC Forster Ellen W; Forster Fred Daniel $500,000
Garrison Franklin 37064 9/12 McMurry Pamelia A; McMurry Thomas A Albritton Bryan Heath $475,000
4751 Harpeth Peytonsville Thomp St 37179 9/17 Collier Homes of TN Inc Costello Brian; Costello Deborah $460,000
4700 Wild Turkey Pvt Thomp St 37179 9/21 Frol Family Trust Ferguson Gary B; Ferguson Tina M $395,000
Harpeth Franklin 37064 9/17 Garside Kenneth M; Garside Robyn L Jensen Kim $350,000
6394 Cox Arrington 37014 9/25 Hilton Mary; Hilton VD Hayes James L; Hayes Naomi C $316,800
0 Waddell Hollow Franklin 37064 9/28 Buck Jason Grant; Buck Kari Paige Niebank Justin; Niebank Kathy $251,850
1612 Westgate Brentwood 37027 9/21 Lahatte LLC Antypas David $237,500
1815 Savannah Springs Franklin 37064 9/13 Kirchner Craig Steven; Kirchner Rocio SHTN LLC $200,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
Genie Smyrna 37167 9/4 SS Smyrna LLC Storage Nation of Smyrna LLC $9,100,000
11473, 11479 Old Nashville Smyrna 37167 9/12 Maverick Mgmt LLC Hammitt Stewartsboro Crossing LLC; Smyrna Holdings LLC $5,850,000
Elam M'boro 37127 9/18 Dipak Inc; Shreenath Joint Venture Murfreesboro Pharmaceutical Nursing Supply Inc; Reeves Prop; WRR Prop LLC $4,000,000
1603 Brinkley M'boro 37128 9/12 Lennar Homes of TN LLC Blackman Land Dev; Floyd John D $3,500,000
1 Ingram La Vergne 37086 9/10 Mason Road Holdings South LLC Ingram Industries Inc $3,265,500
Silohill     9/13 Murfreesboro Retail Mgmt LLC North Church LLC $2,894,225
Ocala M'boro 37128 9/24 Regent Homes LLC Preserve Land Holdings LLC The $2,364,300
3729 Manson M'boro 37129 9/25 Vantage at Murfreesboro LLC Richardson Andrea Nicole Smotherman; Smotherman Andrea Brooke; Smotherman Charles Randy; Smotherman Jeffrey; Smotherman Kimley Brooke; Smotherman Sarah Elizabeth $2,350,000
290 Rucker M'boro 37127 9/6 MH Way LLC Faulk Irrevocable Trust $1,976,600
Salem M'boro 37128 9/12 Southern Cornerstone Inc Mitchell Charlie B Jr $1,800,000
2403 Halls Hill M'boro 37130 9/12 Slainte LLC Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,520,000
2917 Main M'boro 37127 9/5 Shain Jennifer C; Shain Robert Benjamin Parker Alan; Parker Sarah $1,110,000
5581 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 9/14 Mini Storage Depot on Murfreesboro Rd LLC Jr Prop Mgmt LLC $1,106,500
1734 Rutherford M'boro 37130 9/25 Rolen Personnel LLC Parks Bob $1,050,000
3912, 4074 Bradyville M'boro 37127 9/18 Belle Meade Title & Escrow Corp Dempsey Betty Harris $1,050,000
River Downs M'boro 37128 9/25 Greenland Part LLC River Downs Mboro LLC $975,000
New Salem M'boro 37128 9/21 Wb Holdings World Outreach Church of Murfreesboro TN $800,000
Galveston Commercial M'boro 37128 9/17 Wnr6-New Salem LLC Browning Jeff; Salme Creek Commons G P $765,000
3804 Rowland M'boro 37128 9/7 Logan Chester W; Logan Janet P Bills Karen L; Bills Ronald W $725,000
705 Middle Tennessee M'boro 37129 9/24 Toloogolzari Hamid Tang Alexander; Tang Gail; Tang Kee $650,000
Lebanon M'boro 37130 9/14 DR Horton Inc Cothran Judy Ann $630,000
Manchester M'boro 37127 9/14 CVHC8 LLC 1 Fish Creek L P; Fish Creek Venture LLC; Stewart Virginia L $541,089
5420 Craddock Lascassas 37085 9/11 Toedter Living Trust Polsinelli Gregory Paul; Polsinelli Irene Louise $520,000
Morgan Rockvale 37153 9/28 Littlepage Nikki Roedl; Roedl-Littlepage Nikki Bullock Bradly W; Bullock Jennifer N $429,900
Big Springs Christiana 37037 9/11 Singing Hills Farm LLC Cole Louis Bush Estate; Cole Louis Bush Jr; Kelley Diane M Estate; Lackey Melinda Milam; Milam Diane M Crwford Estate; Milam Melinda; Milam Melinda M; Neuhoff Martha C; Hoover Eleanor L; Hoover Ephriam H III; Hoover Paul Anthony; Hoover Thomas S; Houston Martha C; Derryberry Eleanor Elizabeth Hoover; Derryberry Elizabeth; Derryberry Stephen R; Hoover E H III; Hoover Eleanor Elizabeth Irrevocable Trust; Cole Miriam Hoover Marital Trust; Colley Jerry; Colley Jerry C Jr; Colley Jerry Jr; Derryberry Douglas C $390,000
10669 Windrow Nolensville 37135 9/6 Panzik Donald; Panzik Jacquelyn King Deborah A; Maupin Deborah; Maupin Tony $339,900
2850 Middle Tennessee M'boro 37130 9/21 Villager Part of Murfreesboro LLC Sloan Shawn $300,000
514 Lytle M'boro 37130 9/26 Florida Diane; Florida John H Young Roy E $254,000
525 Broad M'boro 37130 9/17 Berbert Louis Shaun Faour Mhd Louai $249,000
393 Oak Eagleville 37060 9/27 Williamson Jeffrey M; Williamson Samantha Taylor Ashley; Taylor Michael; Wheeler Ashley $246,000
7844 Lowe M'boro 37127 9/4 Licsko Dorothy J McGregor Karen D; McGregor Richard L $245,000
1208 Frisco M'boro 37130 9/25 R&E Holdings LLC Holt Joe $226,000
113 Church Eagleville 37060 9/5 Rowland Anna; Rowland David Maney Edie O; Oaklands Association Inc $203,000
9262 Lynch Hill Christiana 37037 9/27 Sullivan Arlene; Sullivan Lane E Hill Nancy L $200,112
2807 Stonehedge M'boro 37128 9/5 Johnson Bradley; Johnson Dori N Eshleman Rebecca E; Harkins Rebecca E $199,000
522 El Dorado M'boro 37128 9/5 Baldwin Kristi L Clements Eric; Clements Hillary Tuck; Tuck Hillary $194,900
7152 Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 9/25 Al-Jamann Mahmoud J; Alnassari Akeel Fleming Homes LLC $190,554
Lascassas M'boro 37130 9/25 Oakland Devs LLC Brown Kay Pitts; Green Kim Pitts; Pitts Bobby Lee; Pitts Jay A; Pitts John Lewis; Pitts John T Estate; Pitts John Thomas Estate $190,027
7220 Dunaways Chapel Lascassas 37085 9/17 Vazquez Anselmo Gary Harold $169,900
Lowry Smyrna 37167 9/27 Kasawat Mounir Matar; Sadek Mina Youssef Metwaly Ahmed Fadiel $165,000
10963 Highway 99 Rockvale 37153 9/10 Johnson Loretta; Johnson Scott Odonnell Darryl; Odonnell Julie $160,000
Morgan Rockvale 37153 9/28 Griffin Daniel Lee Bullock Bradley W; Bullock Jennifer N $155,000
5064 Poplar Wood Smyrna 37167 9/25 Brueggeman Jeremy; Brueggeman Micheal C Miezin Janice; Miezin Janice E $149,000
1125 Weeks M'boro 37127 9/4 Butler Christopher Carl Vanisouvong Chansamone $140,000
12188 Mount Vernon Rockvale 37153 9/10 Ozburn Laura Hilldale Trust; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr $139,900
Side M'boro 37130 9/4 Equity Programmers Inc Oakland Dev LLC $135,000
3903 Rocky Fork Smyrna 37167 9/20 Dunbar Delann Harris; Dunbar Robert Daniel Harris Ray C; Harris Sue; Lee David Allen; Lee Harold C Residuary Trust; Lee Harold Wayne $117,600
5518 Batey M'boro 37129 9/21 Holmes Andrew T Butler Chad; Butler Chad Allen; Butler Kelley Maureen $115,000
Woodfin Christiana 37037 9/7 Brandon Danny; Brandon Rita Clark Conan D Jr; Clark Sharon Petty $110,000
McElroy Readyville 37149 9/14 Hale Greg; Hale Stephanie Anderson Hazel I; Anderson William David $100,000

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1585, 1612 Latimer Hndrsnville 37075 9/13 Oneill Connie P; Oneill Thomas R Gillespie Linda; Rice Gerald A; Rice James M; Rice Sarah Estate $3,000,000
287 Hancock Bethpage 37022 9/19 Ps Southeast One Inc Sloan Danny; Williams Todd; Woosley Melissa $1,700,000
109 Neals Gallatin 37066 9/4 Grace Church Inc Bagsby Angela; Bagsby Barton K Sr $1,300,000
Saundersville Hndrsnville 37075 9/19 Saundersville Prop LLC Campbell James A; Davis Bruce G; Lawrence Il Holdings LLC $1,200,078
131 Maple Row Hndrsnville 37075 9/24 Aligned Equity Part LLC Connor Fred F $1,200,000
105 Maple Row Hndrsnville 37075 9/17 Hada Holding LLC Mishu Somer $895,720
2109 Nashville Gallatin 37066 9/28 Wnr11-Gallatin Savannah LLC Savannah Market Place LLC $703,494
815 Lear Portland 37148 9/28 Keen Corbin William; Keen Kristin Marie Haynes Walter M Sr $678,000
186 Aplin Branch Cottntwn 37048 9/6 Kriz Michael L; Kriz Trina Lorraine Richardson Roger Dale; Richardson Sandra $549,900
4453A Highway 76 Cottntwn 37048 9/10 Stewart Jason Robert; Stewart Maria Christina Cooper Harold E Jr; Cooper Melinda L $541,000
1333 Nashville Gallatin 37066 9/10 Double Star Inc MHP Property LLC $535,000
141 Hester Cottntwn 37048 9/28 Hutson Carl Tommy; Hutson William Mark; Oden Nickolas D Vicki A Clark Revocable Trust $390,000
320 Ragland Cottntwn 37048 9/25 Pyle Jeffrey C; Pyle Misty L Boyles Brenda K; Overstreet Pamela D; Ragland Andria; Ragland Genell Estate; Ragland Irma; Ragland Jerry W; Roberts Lore J $388,205
Watt Nolen Cottntwn 37048 9/7 Slawek Kirk J; Slawek Mallory L Brady Keith Obrien; Brady Kevin Michael $364,000
104 Cherokee Hndrsnville 37075 9/20 Cathey Kendal S; Cathey Michael T Crague Paula; Crague Peggy; Crague Perry; Crague Pery $357,500
0 Lear Portland 37148 9/28 Eaton Rodney L Christian Property Mgmt LLC; Hall Henry R Jr $300,000
652 Dobbins Gallatin 37066 9/14 Ruttan Deric James; Ruttan Margaret F Jones John Phillip Jr; Jones Myra $291,600
4456 Highway 76 Cottntwn 37048 9/7 Carter Danny R Brinkley Ruby A Estate; Crunk Peggy Brinkley; Hopper Linda Brinkley; Lassiter Kathy Brinkley; Lassiter Kathy Brinkley Exec $275,000
300 Meadows Portland 37148 9/26 Malo Abby R; Malo Christopher D Hunter Lydia; Hunter Matthew $214,900
115 Dunn Hndrsnville 37075 9/11 Rollins Tiffany Brooke Evans Jo H $203,400
Kirk Gallatin 37066 9/11 West Mary K; West Paul T Evans Jenny L; Evans Joseph Daniel $195,000
182 Canoe Branch Cstalian Sp 37031 9/27 Somerville Shanda; Somerville Terrell Hughes Scotty $190,000
129 Walton Ferry Hndrsnville 37075 9/28 MacWilliams Kevin; MacWilliams Sada Freshstart Resources Inc $190,000
142 Harris Portland 37148 9/21 Denney Robin McGuire Wilkinson John C $189,900
3933 Old Highway 31 Wstmrlnd 37186 9/6 Jent Russell D; Jent William D Jent Mona Davis Estate; Jent Robin K Exec $180,000
640 Lindsey Hollow Gallatin 37066 9/5 McGregor Andrew McCullough James Carson; McCullough Jane Woodard $163,000
Canoe Branch Cstalian Sp 37031 9/12 Shrum Angela; Shrum Robert Brooks Joe Allen Estate; Brooks Mark Allen Adm; Brooks Rickey Dale Adm; White Debra A Conservator; White Michael E Conservator $160,000
504 Old Highway 31 Bethpage 37022 9/5 Garcia Jorge Bethpage Methodist Church of Bethpage TN $160,000
500 Water Gallatin 37066 9/25 Guevara Edwin A Russell Caroline Barry $150,000
Freeland Portland 37148 9/6 Searcy Joshua A; Searcy Lauren E Poteet Mary Elizabeth; Suddarth Mary Elizabeth Davis $130,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
40 Fiberglass Mt Juliet 37122 9/24 Vintage Station North Owner LLC Old Lebanon Dirt Road Part; Stilts Kenneth M Estate; Stilts Kenneth M Marital Trust; Stilts Kenneth M Residuary Trust; Stilts William E; Trombley Peggy S $2,500,000
Maddox Mt Juliet 37122 9/4 Flat Rock Industrial Holdings LP MSM Inv LLC $1,791,650
0 Trice     9/28 Montgomery Bryan Neal; Montgomery Jesica Lee Smith Thomas Wayne $1,060,000
2924 SPARTA Lebanon 37090 9/28 Dugdale Jonathan G Bryan John Nelson Jr; Bryan Sandra Michelle $760,000
1080 Johnson Hollow Watertown 37184 9/28 Dugdale Jonathan G Driver Tammy F Revocable Trust Agreement $450,000
Old Murfreesboro Lebanon 37090 9/4 Fleming Homes LLC Laine Dorothy F $400,000
1795 Old Shannon Lebanon 37090 9/14 Gonzalez Jose Bernardo Sepulveda; Ramirez Bertha A; Sepulveda Gonzalez Jose Bernardo; Sepulveda Jose Bernardo Burton David Milton $365,000
108, 116, 120, 124 College, 118 Market Lebanon 37087 9/21 Zenker Blair Taylor; Zenker Robert William Holland Nancy; Holland Ronny E $350,000
230 Poplar Hill Watertown 37184 9/24 Brazzell Brenton D Greene Justin; Greene Maribeth $275,000
0 Brian Lebanon   9/19 Dahl Greg; Loyd Jaimie Baird Jason $267,500
2529 Kennedy Creek Aubrntwn 37016 9/28 Weigant Anthony Wells Rayls TN Community Property Trust $250,000
0 Murphy     9/11 Cherry Glenn Jeffrey; Cherry Stacey B Hurd J Brent Gen Partner; Hurd Parthip; Hurd Raymond Gen Partner $245,000
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 9/4 Lecrone Jennifer Michelle Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $231,400
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 9/7 Bhandaru Rajeshwar Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $230,225
0 Hurricane Creek Lebanon 37090 9/10 McBroom Angela; McBroom Derek Capers Bobby Estate; Capers Bobby Jr Exec $229,500
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 9/5 Brown Kimberly A Rodriguez Ashley E; Rodriguez Ivan A $228,500
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 9/21 Pham Helena Summers Monica; Taylor Darris; Taylor Meyanee; Taylor Tiko $214,000
99 Signature Lebanon 37087 9/17 F&G Udine LLC Lawrence Gateway LLC $212,500
100 Villa Lebanon 37090 9/20 Eurton Brittany E; Eurton Joshua C Phelps Ceile H; Phelps Lawrence H $210,000
0 Signature Lebanon 37087 9/6 McKenzie Christine; McKenzie Robert S&K Dev LLC; Shaffer Rebecca Member $198,899
20 Knight Creek Watertown 37184 9/13 Cordray Elvia; Cordray Lloyd A Farrar Gerald W; Farrar Romona G $197,000
529 CROWELL Lebanon 37087 9/6 Smith Delaine Freeman Freeman John Brad $177,500
544 BARLOW     9/24 Hicks Jannetta Pearl; Hicks Mark Daniel Betancourt Ernest Blas Jr; Betancourt Nancy Lucille $150,000
3955 Kennedy Creek Aubrntwn 37016 9/13 Davis Debra K; Edwards David Vern Raines Alfred D Jr; Raines Rhonda K $131,500
404, 406 Park Lebanon 37087 9/14 Noble Darryl D; Noble Lisa M; Noble Mark Harper John W III $127,000
0 Vesta Lebanon   9/19 Paris Andrew J; Paris Kristi M Williams Michelle Lyn; Williams Randall S $116,000