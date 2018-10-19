Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for September 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Top commercial real estate sales, September 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 150, 158 4th Nashville 37219 9/20 Alco Nashville LLC; Unico One Nashville Place LLC Prim One Nashville Place LLC $139,500,000 1138 3rd Nashville 37208 9/7 IMT Germantown LLC Pr III/Broadstone Germantown LLC $73,150,000 350 Deaderick Nashville 37201 9/5 Nashville Garage LP Public Square Garage Owners LLC $54,000,000 4001 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/26 Bes Station 40 Fund Xiii LLC Hill Center Sylvan Heights LLC $51,750,000 4343, 4347 Lebanon, 15 Asbury Lebanon Hermitage 37076 9/26 Nashville Senior Care LLC Nashville Healthcare Inv LLC $49,158,934 2509 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 9/18 Sheffield Heights Apts Owner LLC Sheffield Heights 202 LLC $25,050,000 3417, 3419 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 9/18 Jackson Grove Apts Owner LLC Jackson Grove 238 LLC $23,500,000 3000 Lincoya Bay Nashville 37214 9/19 Lincoya Bay Apts Owner LLC Fountains 186 LLC $22,800,000 500 11th, 410 8th, 1010, 1028, 1032 Gay, 712 Lea Nashville 37203 9/24 Circle South Part LLC African Methodist Episcopal Church Inc $21,080,000 1150 Vultee Nashville 37217 9/18 Hickory Creek Apts Owner LLC Hickory Creek 200 LLC $19,650,000 10 Burton Hills Nashville 37215 9/28 Magnolia Burton Hills LP Corecivic Inc $12,600,000 4101 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/19 Sylvan Supply Owner LP Patten R Thomas $12,500,000 720 Massman Nashville 37210 9/6 Skywater-Nashville LLC War Eagle 1 Parthip $8,560,000 201 Great Circle Nashville 37228 9/13 Belonging Church Inc Sev Metrocenter III LLC $8,425,000 1427 Lebanon Nashville 37210 9/21 Lebanon Road Senior Living LP Sycamores Terrace LLC $7,050,000 510 Merritt Nashville 37203 9/19 Double D Realty LLC; Nashville Design Collective LLC Bac Prop LLC $6,000,000 123, 125 30th Nashville 37212 9/28 Vanderbilt University Steven A Riley Family 2015 Gst-Exempt Trust; Riley Laura T Trustee; Walker Robert J $5,800,000 340 Plus Park Nashville 37217 9/20 Boyd Nashville III LLC FDS Nashville LLC $5,700,000 1000 Main Nashville 37206 9/19 C4 Five Points Nashville LLC Main Street Trust $4,312,500 3022 Vanderbilt Nashville 37212 9/28 Vanderbilt University Cherokee Equity Corp $4,200,000 851 Fesslers, 900, 908 Twin Elms Nashville 37210 9/14 Warehouse Ventures GP Hearn James W; Hearn Walter E $4,000,000 501 Metroplex Nashville 37211 9/14 Flt Airport South LLC Airport South Part GP $3,700,000 701 Stewarts Ferry Nashville 37214 9/6 Sai Krish Hospitality LLC Induba GP $3,600,000 901, 903 18th Nashville 37212 9/28 Mastran David V Ragsdale Harold R $3,600,000 201 Terminal Nashville 37210 9/28 GT3 Prop Keyt Timothy Wade Trustee; W C Keyt Irrevocable Trust $3,400,000 2306 21st Nashville 37212 9/14 First Farmers & Merchants Bank First TN Bank Na $3,225,000 41 Asbury, 4336, 4360 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 9/26 Nashville Senior Care LLC Nashville Healthcare Inv LLC $3,209,600 1 City Nashville Nashville 37203 9/28 NF IV-VA Nashville LLC Nashcam LP $3,000,000 2699 Fessey Nashville 37204 9/18 Fessey Real Estate LLC BS Inv LLC $2,725,000 40 Rachel Nashville 37214 9/10 Vishnu Krupa LLC Royal Business Part $2,532,658 3209 End Nashville 37203 9/25 Choctaw Drive LLC Zuccarello Donald D $2,500,000 3046 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/18 Garris Larry D Maplewood Square LLC $2,250,000 0 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/7 Nashville Leased Housing Associates I LP Anchor Property Holdings LLC $2,150,000 5270 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 9/10 Soon-Kor Prop LLC Hickory Hollow Neighbor LLC $2,090,000 3320 Perimeter Hill Nashville 37211 9/14 Perimeter Medical Center LLC Pace Industry Union-Mgmt Pension Realty Corp $1,520,000 1030 Gallatin Madison 37115 9/6 Rahimi Mohammad H; Rahimi Zary Aaron Ventures I LLC $1,420,000 1000 6th Nashville 37203 9/11 Stockwell Property LLC Cawthorne Lynn H $1,350,000 723 Cowan Nashville 37207 9/28 Music Row Prop LP Phoenix II LLC $1,350,000 512 Iris Nashville 37204 9/7 512 East Iris Drive LLC Delong Photography LLC $1,200,000 813 Heather, 3215 Lumberjack, 3901 Lunn, 225, 227, 229, 237, 239, 220 Nesbitt, 3252 Priest Woods Madison 37115 9/11 DYNA LLC Infinity Prop LLC $1,173,000 7622, 7624 Bidwell Joelton 37080 9/28 Lister Rolanda; Standifer Goly Richardson Deborah D; Richardson Gregory F $1,137,000 336 21st Nashville 37203 9/12 Faith Family Medical Center Summers Samuel Jeff; Summers Samuel Jeffery $1,125,000 260 Jackson Meadows Hermitage 37076 9/7 Secp Hermitage GP Artist Timothy C; Bacon Jane A $1,100,000 419 Welshwood Nashville 37211 9/4 United Neighborhood Health Services Inc Welshwood Parthip $975,000 Industrial Old Hickory 37138 9/7 Midwest Transportation Resources Inc Old Hickory Transload LLC $910,575 550 Harding Nashville 37211 9/4 Wang Vivien; Wang Wei John Keen Christopher $885,000 2717 McCampbell Nashville 37214 9/10 American Legion Post 88 Gentry Herbert D Jr; Gill Renee Gentry $749,000 2145 Utopia Nashville 37211 9/21 Eneby Inc Gibbs Lawrence H $725,000 2544 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 9/25 Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council TN Carpenters Regional Council $714,500 2727 Westwood Nashville 37204 9/5 Midtown Realty LLC Moran Jorge E; Moran Judy $675,000 2704 Greystone Nashville 37204 9/27 Deluxe Holdings LLC Dune Grass Holdings Lc $669,500 0 Franklin Limestone Nashville 37217 9/24 Elite Devs LLC Shin Hee Kyung $615,000 4416, 4424 Bass Bass Nashville 37211 9/17 Michaels Auto Sales LLC Elkins Stephen D $600,000 1445 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 9/17 Elkins Stephen D Michaels Auto Sales LLC $600,000 1300 Aline, 823 Charlie, 3519 Chesapeake, 739 Garrison, 1225 Katie, 92 Maury, 534 Phipps, 676 Putnam Nashville 37207 9/17 Matthews Family Trust Jones Barbara J $595,000 1732 Lebanon Pike Nashville 37210 9/18 TN Pharmacists Research & Education Foundation Southeast Financial Credit Union; League Central Credit Union $590,000 6727 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/28 Local Church Ministries Church Building & Loan Fund Holy Trinity Community Church of Nashville $554,900 3474 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/7 Nashville Leased Housing Associates I LP Hemphill David R; Hemphill Leah J $550,000 2204 Nolensville Nashville 37211 9/6 Afzali Kabir; Afzali Mirwais Etemadi Shirzad $525,000 4236 Pecan Valley Nashville 37218 9/24 Hogg Judith; Stone Philip III Prosser Don; Prosser Viola M $440,000 2905 12th Nashville 37204 9/26 Adams David; Fawaz Maher Practical Massage LLC $435,000 4701 Tennessee Nashville 37209 9/10 Sunset Ventures Inc Jackson Johnny L $380,000 547 Southcrest Nashville 37211 9/14 Datte Kristen Bartos Laura E; Bartos Titus $376,000 3704 Nolensville Nashville 37211 9/4 Reghon LLC Alexander Susan; Collins Elizabeth; Collins Joel; Collins Wanda P Estate; Nelson Kathe Reed $367,000 0 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 9/12 Greathouse Co LLC Three Beans LLC $350,000 2108 Buchanan Nashville 37208 9/21 Condon Jared; Condon Marissa; Patrisso Jeffrey Paul MG Gran LLC $329,900 2410 Chapel Nashville 37206 9/17 Graham Nicole A Affordable Housing Resources Inc $310,000 1409 Antioch Nashville 37211 9/11 TN Immigrant And Refugee Rights Coalition Trilen LLC $310,000 3321 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 9/14 Jobe James Neill Jr; Jobe Memarie G Little William M; Little Janice F $277,000 105 Villa View Brentwood 37027 9/17 Tokic Anthony Jr Toth Carrie E $262,500 0 Dickerson Gdlttsvlle 37072 9/17 Hix Fred; Wilkes Terry E Ray Chad M; Ray Chad $235,000 6967 Sunnywood Nashville 37211 9/21 Garica Paloma Garcia Post M T; Post S S $186,000 1225 Brick Church Nashville 37207 9/14 Strader Matthew Davis Zipporah; Grigsby Symiria M; Grigsby Thomas W $165,000 3315 Felicia Nashville 37209 9/18 Flint Hunter Lipford Ernest; Sparks Diondria $164,900 818 Charlie Nashville 37207 9/5 Lewis Sean Jones Barbara J $120,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 100 Gillespie Franklin 37067 9/13 100 Gillespie Drive LLC Ashton Brook Apts LLC $86,500,000 4341 Long Franklin 37064 9/18 Long Lane Office Part LLC Koch Elaine Moss; Moss Blanche C Family Part L P; Moss Paul Allen; Moss William David $4,000,000 216 Jamestown Brentwood 37027 9/5 Ava Real Estate Inc JR Ent Brentwood LLC $2,700,000 1311 Murfreesboro Franklin 37064 9/4 Clark Mary Sue Raka Prop LLC $2,400,000 231 Royal Oaks Franklin 37064 9/19 South Royal Oaks Part LLC First TN Bank $2,350,000 1175 Hillview Franklin 37064 9/5 Sanfilippo Family Trust Walker Louise Clay $1,750,000 1721 Dean Thomp St 37179 9/18 Engs Samuel Franklin; St Clair Elizabeth Jane; Tennille Elizabeth Jane Russell Judith Ann; Russell Ross Graham $1,400,000 9714 Split Log Brentwood 37027 9/28 Hill Tim C Williamson County Board of Education $1,050,000 7263 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 9/10 Craig Holdings LLC McCanless & Co $960,000 6894 Pulltight Hill Coll Grove 37046 9/26 Henson Brandy N; Henson Preston Thornton Dorothy D; Thornton Mark R $900,000 712 Edmondson Brentwood 37027 9/17 Ekman Karen C; Ekman Robert E Hedge Diane J; Hedge John H III $870,000 123 Margin Franklin 37064 9/11 Elmquist Carl Eric; Elmquist Leah Demeyers Gregory Scott; Demeyers Marianne Wilson $845,000 6291 Cox Arrington 37014 9/26 Monaco Anthony Mario; Monaco Tierney Smith Perry Carmon William Jr $805,000 Sunset Brentwood 37027 9/28 SAF Prop LLC Williamson County Board of Education $690,000 1115 Lakeview Franklin 37067 9/25 Horton Alden Ned; Horton Juli Saavedra Miguel Angel; Saavedra Patty Yvonne $550,000 7305 Nolensville Nolensville 37135 9/17 2709 Greystone LLC Forster Ellen W; Forster Fred Daniel $500,000 Garrison Franklin 37064 9/12 McMurry Pamelia A; McMurry Thomas A Albritton Bryan Heath $475,000 4751 Harpeth Peytonsville Thomp St 37179 9/17 Collier Homes of TN Inc Costello Brian; Costello Deborah $460,000 4700 Wild Turkey Pvt Thomp St 37179 9/21 Frol Family Trust Ferguson Gary B; Ferguson Tina M $395,000 Harpeth Franklin 37064 9/17 Garside Kenneth M; Garside Robyn L Jensen Kim $350,000 6394 Cox Arrington 37014 9/25 Hilton Mary; Hilton VD Hayes James L; Hayes Naomi C $316,800 0 Waddell Hollow Franklin 37064 9/28 Buck Jason Grant; Buck Kari Paige Niebank Justin; Niebank Kathy $251,850 1612 Westgate Brentwood 37027 9/21 Lahatte LLC Antypas David $237,500 1815 Savannah Springs Franklin 37064 9/13 Kirchner Craig Steven; Kirchner Rocio SHTN LLC $200,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price Genie Smyrna 37167 9/4 SS Smyrna LLC Storage Nation of Smyrna LLC $9,100,000 11473, 11479 Old Nashville Smyrna 37167 9/12 Maverick Mgmt LLC Hammitt Stewartsboro Crossing LLC; Smyrna Holdings LLC $5,850,000 Elam M'boro 37127 9/18 Dipak Inc; Shreenath Joint Venture Murfreesboro Pharmaceutical Nursing Supply Inc; Reeves Prop; WRR Prop LLC $4,000,000 1603 Brinkley M'boro 37128 9/12 Lennar Homes of TN LLC Blackman Land Dev; Floyd John D $3,500,000 1 Ingram La Vergne 37086 9/10 Mason Road Holdings South LLC Ingram Industries Inc $3,265,500 Silohill 9/13 Murfreesboro Retail Mgmt LLC North Church LLC $2,894,225 Ocala M'boro 37128 9/24 Regent Homes LLC Preserve Land Holdings LLC The $2,364,300 3729 Manson M'boro 37129 9/25 Vantage at Murfreesboro LLC Richardson Andrea Nicole Smotherman; Smotherman Andrea Brooke; Smotherman Charles Randy; Smotherman Jeffrey; Smotherman Kimley Brooke; Smotherman Sarah Elizabeth $2,350,000 290 Rucker M'boro 37127 9/6 MH Way LLC Faulk Irrevocable Trust $1,976,600 Salem M'boro 37128 9/12 Southern Cornerstone Inc Mitchell Charlie B Jr $1,800,000 2403 Halls Hill M'boro 37130 9/12 Slainte LLC Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,520,000 2917 Main M'boro 37127 9/5 Shain Jennifer C; Shain Robert Benjamin Parker Alan; Parker Sarah $1,110,000 5581 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 9/14 Mini Storage Depot on Murfreesboro Rd LLC Jr Prop Mgmt LLC $1,106,500 1734 Rutherford M'boro 37130 9/25 Rolen Personnel LLC Parks Bob $1,050,000 3912, 4074 Bradyville M'boro 37127 9/18 Belle Meade Title & Escrow Corp Dempsey Betty Harris $1,050,000 River Downs M'boro 37128 9/25 Greenland Part LLC River Downs Mboro LLC $975,000 New Salem M'boro 37128 9/21 Wb Holdings World Outreach Church of Murfreesboro TN $800,000 Galveston Commercial M'boro 37128 9/17 Wnr6-New Salem LLC Browning Jeff; Salme Creek Commons G P $765,000 3804 Rowland M'boro 37128 9/7 Logan Chester W; Logan Janet P Bills Karen L; Bills Ronald W $725,000 705 Middle Tennessee M'boro 37129 9/24 Toloogolzari Hamid Tang Alexander; Tang Gail; Tang Kee $650,000 Lebanon M'boro 37130 9/14 DR Horton Inc Cothran Judy Ann $630,000 Manchester M'boro 37127 9/14 CVHC8 LLC 1 Fish Creek L P; Fish Creek Venture LLC; Stewart Virginia L $541,089 5420 Craddock Lascassas 37085 9/11 Toedter Living Trust Polsinelli Gregory Paul; Polsinelli Irene Louise $520,000 Morgan Rockvale 37153 9/28 Littlepage Nikki Roedl; Roedl-Littlepage Nikki Bullock Bradly W; Bullock Jennifer N $429,900 Big Springs Christiana 37037 9/11 Singing Hills Farm LLC Cole Louis Bush Estate; Cole Louis Bush Jr; Kelley Diane M Estate; Lackey Melinda Milam; Milam Diane M Crwford Estate; Milam Melinda; Milam Melinda M; Neuhoff Martha C; Hoover Eleanor L; Hoover Ephriam H III; Hoover Paul Anthony; Hoover Thomas S; Houston Martha C; Derryberry Eleanor Elizabeth Hoover; Derryberry Elizabeth; Derryberry Stephen R; Hoover E H III; Hoover Eleanor Elizabeth Irrevocable Trust; Cole Miriam Hoover Marital Trust; Colley Jerry; Colley Jerry C Jr; Colley Jerry Jr; Derryberry Douglas C $390,000 10669 Windrow Nolensville 37135 9/6 Panzik Donald; Panzik Jacquelyn King Deborah A; Maupin Deborah; Maupin Tony $339,900 2850 Middle Tennessee M'boro 37130 9/21 Villager Part of Murfreesboro LLC Sloan Shawn $300,000 514 Lytle M'boro 37130 9/26 Florida Diane; Florida John H Young Roy E $254,000 525 Broad M'boro 37130 9/17 Berbert Louis Shaun Faour Mhd Louai $249,000 393 Oak Eagleville 37060 9/27 Williamson Jeffrey M; Williamson Samantha Taylor Ashley; Taylor Michael; Wheeler Ashley $246,000 7844 Lowe M'boro 37127 9/4 Licsko Dorothy J McGregor Karen D; McGregor Richard L $245,000 1208 Frisco M'boro 37130 9/25 R&E Holdings LLC Holt Joe $226,000 113 Church Eagleville 37060 9/5 Rowland Anna; Rowland David Maney Edie O; Oaklands Association Inc $203,000 9262 Lynch Hill Christiana 37037 9/27 Sullivan Arlene; Sullivan Lane E Hill Nancy L $200,112 2807 Stonehedge M'boro 37128 9/5 Johnson Bradley; Johnson Dori N Eshleman Rebecca E; Harkins Rebecca E $199,000 522 El Dorado M'boro 37128 9/5 Baldwin Kristi L Clements Eric; Clements Hillary Tuck; Tuck Hillary $194,900 7152 Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 9/25 Al-Jamann Mahmoud J; Alnassari Akeel Fleming Homes LLC $190,554 Lascassas M'boro 37130 9/25 Oakland Devs LLC Brown Kay Pitts; Green Kim Pitts; Pitts Bobby Lee; Pitts Jay A; Pitts John Lewis; Pitts John T Estate; Pitts John Thomas Estate $190,027 7220 Dunaways Chapel Lascassas 37085 9/17 Vazquez Anselmo Gary Harold $169,900 Lowry Smyrna 37167 9/27 Kasawat Mounir Matar; Sadek Mina Youssef Metwaly Ahmed Fadiel $165,000 10963 Highway 99 Rockvale 37153 9/10 Johnson Loretta; Johnson Scott Odonnell Darryl; Odonnell Julie $160,000 Morgan Rockvale 37153 9/28 Griffin Daniel Lee Bullock Bradley W; Bullock Jennifer N $155,000 5064 Poplar Wood Smyrna 37167 9/25 Brueggeman Jeremy; Brueggeman Micheal C Miezin Janice; Miezin Janice E $149,000 1125 Weeks M'boro 37127 9/4 Butler Christopher Carl Vanisouvong Chansamone $140,000 12188 Mount Vernon Rockvale 37153 9/10 Ozburn Laura Hilldale Trust; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr $139,900 Side M'boro 37130 9/4 Equity Programmers Inc Oakland Dev LLC $135,000 3903 Rocky Fork Smyrna 37167 9/20 Dunbar Delann Harris; Dunbar Robert Daniel Harris Ray C; Harris Sue; Lee David Allen; Lee Harold C Residuary Trust; Lee Harold Wayne $117,600 5518 Batey M'boro 37129 9/21 Holmes Andrew T Butler Chad; Butler Chad Allen; Butler Kelley Maureen $115,000 Woodfin Christiana 37037 9/7 Brandon Danny; Brandon Rita Clark Conan D Jr; Clark Sharon Petty $110,000 McElroy Readyville 37149 9/14 Hale Greg; Hale Stephanie Anderson Hazel I; Anderson William David $100,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 1585, 1612 Latimer Hndrsnville 37075 9/13 Oneill Connie P; Oneill Thomas R Gillespie Linda; Rice Gerald A; Rice James M; Rice Sarah Estate $3,000,000 287 Hancock Bethpage 37022 9/19 Ps Southeast One Inc Sloan Danny; Williams Todd; Woosley Melissa $1,700,000 109 Neals Gallatin 37066 9/4 Grace Church Inc Bagsby Angela; Bagsby Barton K Sr $1,300,000 Saundersville Hndrsnville 37075 9/19 Saundersville Prop LLC Campbell James A; Davis Bruce G; Lawrence Il Holdings LLC $1,200,078 131 Maple Row Hndrsnville 37075 9/24 Aligned Equity Part LLC Connor Fred F $1,200,000 105 Maple Row Hndrsnville 37075 9/17 Hada Holding LLC Mishu Somer $895,720 2109 Nashville Gallatin 37066 9/28 Wnr11-Gallatin Savannah LLC Savannah Market Place LLC $703,494 815 Lear Portland 37148 9/28 Keen Corbin William; Keen Kristin Marie Haynes Walter M Sr $678,000 186 Aplin Branch Cottntwn 37048 9/6 Kriz Michael L; Kriz Trina Lorraine Richardson Roger Dale; Richardson Sandra $549,900 4453A Highway 76 Cottntwn 37048 9/10 Stewart Jason Robert; Stewart Maria Christina Cooper Harold E Jr; Cooper Melinda L $541,000 1333 Nashville Gallatin 37066 9/10 Double Star Inc MHP Property LLC $535,000 141 Hester Cottntwn 37048 9/28 Hutson Carl Tommy; Hutson William Mark; Oden Nickolas D Vicki A Clark Revocable Trust $390,000 320 Ragland Cottntwn 37048 9/25 Pyle Jeffrey C; Pyle Misty L Boyles Brenda K; Overstreet Pamela D; Ragland Andria; Ragland Genell Estate; Ragland Irma; Ragland Jerry W; Roberts Lore J $388,205 Watt Nolen Cottntwn 37048 9/7 Slawek Kirk J; Slawek Mallory L Brady Keith Obrien; Brady Kevin Michael $364,000 104 Cherokee Hndrsnville 37075 9/20 Cathey Kendal S; Cathey Michael T Crague Paula; Crague Peggy; Crague Perry; Crague Pery $357,500 0 Lear Portland 37148 9/28 Eaton Rodney L Christian Property Mgmt LLC; Hall Henry R Jr $300,000 652 Dobbins Gallatin 37066 9/14 Ruttan Deric James; Ruttan Margaret F Jones John Phillip Jr; Jones Myra $291,600 4456 Highway 76 Cottntwn 37048 9/7 Carter Danny R Brinkley Ruby A Estate; Crunk Peggy Brinkley; Hopper Linda Brinkley; Lassiter Kathy Brinkley; Lassiter Kathy Brinkley Exec $275,000 300 Meadows Portland 37148 9/26 Malo Abby R; Malo Christopher D Hunter Lydia; Hunter Matthew $214,900 115 Dunn Hndrsnville 37075 9/11 Rollins Tiffany Brooke Evans Jo H $203,400 Kirk Gallatin 37066 9/11 West Mary K; West Paul T Evans Jenny L; Evans Joseph Daniel $195,000 182 Canoe Branch Cstalian Sp 37031 9/27 Somerville Shanda; Somerville Terrell Hughes Scotty $190,000 129 Walton Ferry Hndrsnville 37075 9/28 MacWilliams Kevin; MacWilliams Sada Freshstart Resources Inc $190,000 142 Harris Portland 37148 9/21 Denney Robin McGuire Wilkinson John C $189,900 3933 Old Highway 31 Wstmrlnd 37186 9/6 Jent Russell D; Jent William D Jent Mona Davis Estate; Jent Robin K Exec $180,000 640 Lindsey Hollow Gallatin 37066 9/5 McGregor Andrew McCullough James Carson; McCullough Jane Woodard $163,000 Canoe Branch Cstalian Sp 37031 9/12 Shrum Angela; Shrum Robert Brooks Joe Allen Estate; Brooks Mark Allen Adm; Brooks Rickey Dale Adm; White Debra A Conservator; White Michael E Conservator $160,000 504 Old Highway 31 Bethpage 37022 9/5 Garcia Jorge Bethpage Methodist Church of Bethpage TN $160,000 500 Water Gallatin 37066 9/25 Guevara Edwin A Russell Caroline Barry $150,000 Freeland Portland 37148 9/6 Searcy Joshua A; Searcy Lauren E Poteet Mary Elizabeth; Suddarth Mary Elizabeth Davis $130,000

Wilson County