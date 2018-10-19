Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for September 2018

|150, 158 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|9/20
|Alco Nashville LLC; Unico One Nashville Place LLC
|Prim One Nashville Place LLC
|$139,500,000
|1138 3rd
|Nashville
|37208
|9/7
|IMT Germantown LLC
|Pr III/Broadstone Germantown LLC
|$73,150,000
|350 Deaderick
|Nashville
|37201
|9/5
|Nashville Garage LP
|Public Square Garage Owners LLC
|$54,000,000
|4001 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|9/26
|Bes Station 40 Fund Xiii LLC
|Hill Center Sylvan Heights LLC
|$51,750,000
|4343, 4347 Lebanon, 15 Asbury Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/26
|Nashville Senior Care LLC
|Nashville Healthcare Inv LLC
|$49,158,934
|2509 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|9/18
|Sheffield Heights Apts Owner LLC
|Sheffield Heights 202 LLC
|$25,050,000
|3417, 3419 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/18
|Jackson Grove Apts Owner LLC
|Jackson Grove 238 LLC
|$23,500,000
|3000 Lincoya Bay
|Nashville
|37214
|9/19
|Lincoya Bay Apts Owner LLC
|Fountains 186 LLC
|$22,800,000
|500 11th, 410 8th, 1010, 1028, 1032 Gay, 712 Lea
|Nashville
|37203
|9/24
|Circle South Part LLC
|African Methodist Episcopal Church Inc
|$21,080,000
|1150 Vultee
|Nashville
|37217
|9/18
|Hickory Creek Apts Owner LLC
|Hickory Creek 200 LLC
|$19,650,000
|10 Burton Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|9/28
|Magnolia Burton Hills LP
|Corecivic Inc
|$12,600,000
|4101 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|9/19
|Sylvan Supply Owner LP
|Patten R Thomas
|$12,500,000
|720 Massman
|Nashville
|37210
|9/6
|Skywater-Nashville LLC
|War Eagle 1 Parthip
|$8,560,000
|201 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|9/13
|Belonging Church Inc
|Sev Metrocenter III LLC
|$8,425,000
|1427 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|9/21
|Lebanon Road Senior Living LP
|Sycamores Terrace LLC
|$7,050,000
|510 Merritt
|Nashville
|37203
|9/19
|Double D Realty LLC; Nashville Design Collective LLC
|Bac Prop LLC
|$6,000,000
|123, 125 30th
|Nashville
|37212
|9/28
|Vanderbilt University
|Steven A Riley Family 2015 Gst-Exempt Trust; Riley Laura T Trustee; Walker Robert J
|$5,800,000
|340 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37217
|9/20
|Boyd Nashville III LLC
|FDS Nashville LLC
|$5,700,000
|1000 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|9/19
|C4 Five Points Nashville LLC
|Main Street Trust
|$4,312,500
|3022 Vanderbilt
|Nashville
|37212
|9/28
|Vanderbilt University
|Cherokee Equity Corp
|$4,200,000
|851 Fesslers, 900, 908 Twin Elms
|Nashville
|37210
|9/14
|Warehouse Ventures GP
|Hearn James W; Hearn Walter E
|$4,000,000
|501 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|9/14
|Flt Airport South LLC
|Airport South Part GP
|$3,700,000
|701 Stewarts Ferry
|Nashville
|37214
|9/6
|Sai Krish Hospitality LLC
|Induba GP
|$3,600,000
|901, 903 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|9/28
|Mastran David V
|Ragsdale Harold R
|$3,600,000
|201 Terminal
|Nashville
|37210
|9/28
|GT3 Prop
|Keyt Timothy Wade Trustee; W C Keyt Irrevocable Trust
|$3,400,000
|2306 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|9/14
|First Farmers & Merchants Bank
|First TN Bank Na
|$3,225,000
|41 Asbury, 4336, 4360 Andrew Jackson
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/26
|Nashville Senior Care LLC
|Nashville Healthcare Inv LLC
|$3,209,600
|1 City Nashville
|Nashville
|37203
|9/28
|NF IV-VA Nashville LLC
|Nashcam LP
|$3,000,000
|2699 Fessey
|Nashville
|37204
|9/18
|Fessey Real Estate LLC
|BS Inv LLC
|$2,725,000
|40 Rachel
|Nashville
|37214
|9/10
|Vishnu Krupa LLC
|Royal Business Part
|$2,532,658
|3209 End
|Nashville
|37203
|9/25
|Choctaw Drive LLC
|Zuccarello Donald D
|$2,500,000
|3046 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/18
|Garris Larry D
|Maplewood Square LLC
|$2,250,000
|0 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/7
|Nashville Leased Housing Associates I LP
|Anchor Property Holdings LLC
|$2,150,000
|5270 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|9/10
|Soon-Kor Prop LLC
|Hickory Hollow Neighbor LLC
|$2,090,000
|3320 Perimeter Hill
|Nashville
|37211
|9/14
|Perimeter Medical Center LLC
|Pace Industry Union-Mgmt Pension Realty Corp
|$1,520,000
|1030 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|9/6
|Rahimi Mohammad H; Rahimi Zary
|Aaron Ventures I LLC
|$1,420,000
|1000 6th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/11
|Stockwell Property LLC
|Cawthorne Lynn H
|$1,350,000
|723 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|9/28
|Music Row Prop LP
|Phoenix II LLC
|$1,350,000
|512 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|9/7
|512 East Iris Drive LLC
|Delong Photography LLC
|$1,200,000
|813 Heather, 3215 Lumberjack, 3901 Lunn, 225, 227, 229, 237, 239, 220 Nesbitt, 3252 Priest Woods
|Madison
|37115
|9/11
|DYNA LLC
|Infinity Prop LLC
|$1,173,000
|7622, 7624 Bidwell
|Joelton
|37080
|9/28
|Lister Rolanda; Standifer Goly
|Richardson Deborah D; Richardson Gregory F
|$1,137,000
|336 21st
|Nashville
|37203
|9/12
|Faith Family Medical Center
|Summers Samuel Jeff; Summers Samuel Jeffery
|$1,125,000
|260 Jackson Meadows
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/7
|Secp Hermitage GP
|Artist Timothy C; Bacon Jane A
|$1,100,000
|419 Welshwood
|Nashville
|37211
|9/4
|United Neighborhood Health Services Inc
|Welshwood Parthip
|$975,000
|Industrial
|Old Hickory
|37138
|9/7
|Midwest Transportation Resources Inc
|Old Hickory Transload LLC
|$910,575
|550 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|9/4
|Wang Vivien; Wang Wei John
|Keen Christopher
|$885,000
|2717 McCampbell
|Nashville
|37214
|9/10
|American Legion Post 88
|Gentry Herbert D Jr; Gill Renee Gentry
|$749,000
|2145 Utopia
|Nashville
|37211
|9/21
|Eneby Inc
|Gibbs Lawrence H
|$725,000
|2544 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|9/25
|Southeastern Carpenters Regional Council
|TN Carpenters Regional Council
|$714,500
|2727 Westwood
|Nashville
|37204
|9/5
|Midtown Realty LLC
|Moran Jorge E; Moran Judy
|$675,000
|2704 Greystone
|Nashville
|37204
|9/27
|Deluxe Holdings LLC
|Dune Grass Holdings Lc
|$669,500
|0 Franklin Limestone
|Nashville
|37217
|9/24
|Elite Devs LLC
|Shin Hee Kyung
|$615,000
|4416, 4424 Bass Bass
|Nashville
|37211
|9/17
|Michaels Auto Sales LLC
|Elkins Stephen D
|$600,000
|1445 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|9/17
|Elkins Stephen D
|Michaels Auto Sales LLC
|$600,000
|1300 Aline, 823 Charlie, 3519 Chesapeake, 739 Garrison, 1225 Katie, 92 Maury, 534 Phipps, 676 Putnam
|Nashville
|37207
|9/17
|Matthews Family Trust
|Jones Barbara J
|$595,000
|1732 Lebanon Pike
|Nashville
|37210
|9/18
|TN Pharmacists Research & Education Foundation
|Southeast Financial Credit Union; League Central Credit Union
|$590,000
|6727 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|9/28
|Local Church Ministries Church Building & Loan Fund
|Holy Trinity Community Church of Nashville
|$554,900
|3474 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/7
|Nashville Leased Housing Associates I LP
|Hemphill David R; Hemphill Leah J
|$550,000
|2204 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|9/6
|Afzali Kabir; Afzali Mirwais
|Etemadi Shirzad
|$525,000
|4236 Pecan Valley
|Nashville
|37218
|9/24
|Hogg Judith; Stone Philip III
|Prosser Don; Prosser Viola M
|$440,000
|2905 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|9/26
|Adams David; Fawaz Maher
|Practical Massage LLC
|$435,000
|4701 Tennessee
|Nashville
|37209
|9/10
|Sunset Ventures Inc
|Jackson Johnny L
|$380,000
|547 Southcrest
|Nashville
|37211
|9/14
|Datte Kristen
|Bartos Laura E; Bartos Titus
|$376,000
|3704 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|9/4
|Reghon LLC
|Alexander Susan; Collins Elizabeth; Collins Joel; Collins Wanda P Estate; Nelson Kathe Reed
|$367,000
|0 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|9/12
|Greathouse Co LLC
|Three Beans LLC
|$350,000
|2108 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|9/21
|Condon Jared; Condon Marissa; Patrisso Jeffrey Paul
|MG Gran LLC
|$329,900
|2410 Chapel
|Nashville
|37206
|9/17
|Graham Nicole A
|Affordable Housing Resources Inc
|$310,000
|1409 Antioch
|Nashville
|37211
|9/11
|TN Immigrant And Refugee Rights Coalition
|Trilen LLC
|$310,000
|3321 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|9/14
|Jobe James Neill Jr; Jobe Memarie G
|Little William M; Little Janice F
|$277,000
|105 Villa View
|Brentwood
|37027
|9/17
|Tokic Anthony Jr
|Toth Carrie E
|$262,500
|0 Dickerson
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|9/17
|Hix Fred; Wilkes Terry E
|Ray Chad M; Ray Chad
|$235,000
|6967 Sunnywood
|Nashville
|37211
|9/21
|Garica Paloma Garcia
|Post M T; Post S S
|$186,000
|1225 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|9/14
|Strader Matthew
|Davis Zipporah; Grigsby Symiria M; Grigsby Thomas W
|$165,000
|3315 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|9/18
|Flint Hunter
|Lipford Ernest; Sparks Diondria
|$164,900
|818 Charlie
|Nashville
|37207
|9/5
|Lewis Sean
|Jones Barbara J
|$120,000