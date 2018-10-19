High and low: Products you might need

VOL. 42 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 19, 2018

Expectations for men’s grooming offerings might seem limited to haircuts, shaves and conditioning, but for a few Nashville companies specializing in products tailored to the male libido, some interesting options were uncovered.

Using a double-entendre for ‘groomsman,’ potential grooms can forego the usual flasks or iPod gifts and go with this set for $38.

Beardition claims that cool and useful groomsmen gifts are not easy to come by these days, so it is more than happy to help with a combination of beard shampoo and conditioner, along with a newsprint poster and a ‘hip groomsman’ button, all in a hand-stamped gift box.

A definition of a groomsman as “one of the crazy fellas found on the dance floor at the reception” is inscribed on the poster.

“In an attempt to set ourselves apart, we tend to err a bit on the playfully stylish side,” says Beardition’s Kristin Schleihs.

The Moose offers private room rentals for large groups who want “to kick their feet up, enjoy a cigar and a drink of their choice” with a grooming and lounge experience. The rooms offer leather seats, poker and foosball tables, big-screen TVs and billiards.

But a setting for a baby shower? Yep, that’s been done there too.

“It was a bit of a surprise to us, too, but it turned out to be a lot of fun,” remembers Taylor Dixon, co-owner of The Moose.

She mentions the party was in the basement, which has a rear entrance to the establishment. Apparently while the shower guests arm themselves with cigars and billiard cues inside, they could tuck gifts under their arms of baby carriers, onesies and bouncy seats outside and bring them in undetected.

The pitch? It’s the first-ever multipurpose lotion for your boys – with an exhilarating eucalyptus tingle!

No, Tame the Beast does not mean your sons; they are talking testicles. Nutt Butter is described as ‘a blend that checks all the boxes’: anti-aging, anti-shriveling, anti-chafing, anti-dryness, etc.

“There’s a real squeamishness when it comes to discussing ‘down-there’ care,” explains John Cascarano, CEO of Tame the Beast. He says the company creates products that address issues of smell, chafing, frizz and grooming boredom, and “brings a taboo subject into the open with a sense of humor” with which men can identify.

The other down-there products (powders, creams, wipes) for men are all about anti-wetness and anti-odor, leaving a strong, distinctive scent of artificial chemicals, Cascarano says.

Nutt Butter is derived from ingredients such as jojoba, aloe, chamomile, mango, rosemary, eucalyptus, lavender and vitamin E, giving skin and body a more natural and welcoming scent, he adds.

Oddly, the product’s success has led to the creation of Nutt Butter Edibles, but that is likely to be a discussion for another day. For the curious, visit online. Samples are available for a dollar.

Vincent Troia