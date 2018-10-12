Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

Tennessee death row inmate is running out of legal options

NASHVILLE (AP) — After 34 years on death row, Tennessee inmate Edmund Zagorski may be running out of options.

Zagorski was scheduled to be executed last week but won a late reprieve amid a flurry of legal maneuvers. Among the issues was his request to die in the electric chair as a quicker and less painful execution method than lethal injection.

No new execution date has been set, but court documents indicate he could be executed as early as Oct. 28.

Still, a legal challenge is in play. Zagorski has a claim of poor legal representation before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That's on a fast track, but it's unclear when it would be resolved.

Zagorski was sentenced to death in 1984 for killing two men he robbed during a drug deal.

