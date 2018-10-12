Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

Iran calls latest US sanctions an 'insult' to world order

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says the latest round of U.S. sanctions is an "insult" to the international order that stems from "blind hostility."

On Tuesday the U.S. imposed sanctions on businesses allegedly linked to the Basij, a volunteer wing of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The businesses include several banks as well as mining, industrial and trade companies.

The semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as calling the new sanctions "cruel and unfair."

The U.S. has steadily restored sanctions on Iran following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord in May. Next month the U.S. plans to impose sanctions on Iran's oil and gas industry.

Iran is already in the grip of an economic crisis, and has seen sporadic protests in recent months.

