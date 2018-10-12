Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

Trump criticizes Fed for raising interest rates too quickly

Updated 4:19PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates too quickly.

The recent increase in interest rates has spooked investors who fear higher borrowing costs could slow down the economy.

Trump has blamed the market's big sell-off on rising rates and has described the Fed as being "out of control." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Trump respects the independence of the Federal Reserve and simply favors low interest rates.

Trump spoke during a Tuesday interview with "Trish Regan Primetime" on Fox Business Network.

He says: "My biggest threat is the Fed." Trump says he knows the Fed is independent, but he thinks interest rates are rising too quickly.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0