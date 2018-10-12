Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

Bredesen backs drug price negotiation idea

Updated 4:17PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen is backing a plan for the federal government to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.

Bredesen told a room of business leaders in Nashville on Tuesday that he thinks President Donald Trump should negotiate terms with drug companies that would ensure they are charging the U.S. the same prices as other countries.

He cited drug prices in the U.S. that far exceed ones in other industrialized counties.

Bredesen said the idea falls in line with Trump's "America First" mantra because negotiations would be needed with some major international drug companies.

Bredesen's campaign says the idea would require repealing a law that prevents the federal government from negotiating drug prices for Medicare Part D. He adds he's willing to meet with Trump to discuss the idea.

