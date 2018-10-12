Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

Panel nixes law school transfer to MTSU

Updated 7:01AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A state panel has nixed a proposal that would have transferred Valparaiso University's law school to Middle Tennessee State University.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission voted 8-5 on Monday to deny the proposal to move the law school to MTSU's Murfreesboro campus.

Last week, the governing boards of Valparaiso and MTSU endorsed the idea, saying it would create the only accredited public law school in the greater Nashville region.

MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the agreement would have not included a purchase of the law school or its assets, but would have reimbursed Valparaiso for some expenses incurred on MTSU's behalf during the transfer period. McPhee said the denial occurred due to concerns about competition by Tennessee's two existing public law schools.

Valparaiso's law school is located in Valparaiso, Indiana.

