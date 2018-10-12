Titans linebacker Morgan out 'few weeks,' Spain day to day

VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Titans coach Mike Vrabel says linebacker Derrick Morgan probably will miss "a few weeks" after hurting a shoulder against the Baltimore Ravens, though left guard Quinton Spain is day to day after hurting his right shoulder.

Vrabel said Monday that it's unfortunate the Titans won't have Morgan for a few weeks as a veteran guy who studies and takes care of his body.

Morgan played 19 snaps in the 21-0 loss to the Ravens before leaving the game. The nine-year veteran has started the past five games for the Titans (3-3), and he has 13 tackles with seven quarterback pressures this season.

Spain was hurt in the third quarter with 7:06 left, and he did not return. Spain, who has started 39 of his 41 games with Tennessee, was replaced by Corey Levin. Vrabel says they will know more on Spain later but are hoping to have him Sunday in London against the Chargers (4-2).