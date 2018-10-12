Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

Tennessee OLB Kongbo out for season with torn ACL

Updated 7:11AM
KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the remainder of the season.

Pruitt said Sunday on "The Nation" radio show that Kongbo tore his ACL on Saturday during the Volunteers' 30-24 victory at Auburn , which was ranked 21st at the time. Auburn fell out of the Top 25 after the loss.

Pruitt said Kongbo would have surgery "in a couple of days."

Kongbo intercepted a pass during Tennessee's upset of Auburn, which snapped the Volunteers' 11-game losing streak in Southeastern Conference games. The fifth-year senior had started five of Tennessee's first six games this season and had 11 tackles.

Tennessee (3-3, 1-2 SEC) hosts No. 1 Alabama (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

