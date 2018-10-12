Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum is opening this week in Kentucky.

The museum said in a news release its $15 million building in downtown Owensboro will celebrate with three days of music, Thursday through Saturday.

Hall of Fame members performing Thursday include Bobby Osborne, Doyle Lawson, Larry Sparks, Rodney Dillard and Paul Williams. The event requires an invitation.

Sam Bush will perform to a sold-out audience Friday.

A free concert will be given Saturday on the outdoor stage. On the schedule are High Fidelity, Front Country, Town Mountain and Yonder Mountain String Band. Space is limited with no seating provided. Gates open at noon.

