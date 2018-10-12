Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at naval base in Millington

Updated 7:18AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MILLINGTON (AP) — Police in Tennessee say one man has been killed and another has been wounded in a shooting at a naval base.

WREG-TV reports Millington police say one man was arrested in the Sunday morning shooting at the Naval Support Activity base. The wounded man has been hospitalized. His condition is unclear. Police haven't released the identities of those involved.

Police Chief Mark Dunbar says an argument broke out during a party at a Navy-owned rental cabin. He says the suspect then opened fire.

A public affairs officer for Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Amanda Moreno, says the people involved in the shooting aren't active-duty sailors.

She says cabin renters aren't checked for weapons as the facility is open to the public and jurisdiction is shared with the police department.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0