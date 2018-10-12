VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

Southern Festival of Books. The festival annually welcomes more than 200 authors from throughout the nation and in every genre for readings, panel discussions and book signings. Book lovers have the opportunity to hear from and meet some of America’s foremost writers in fiction, history, mystery, food, biography, travel, poetry and children’s literature among others. Free and open to the public. War Memorial Plaza and Main Public Library, Friday and Sunday: 12-5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 14

Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair

Attracting 50,000 visitors each fair, Tennessee Craft Fairs are preeminent shows that showcase more than 200 craft artists with national and regional reputations. Learn what inspires each artist as they take raw materials like clay, wood, metal and glass and transform them into fine craft. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Centennial Park

Nashville Oktoberfest

Attendees will enjoy four days of food, live music, vendors, beer, and entertainment. Activities will include the Oktoberfest Parade, Germantown 5k Bier Run, bratwurst eating contest, pup parade, dachshund derby, beer slide championship, kids’ zone and more. Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Germantown @ approximately 998 5th Ave. North. Information

Nashville International Auto Show

The 2019-Model Nashville International Auto Show featuring hundreds of all-new, high-end exotics and more than 25 test drive vehicles is coming to Music City Center, 201 5th Avenue, South. Hours: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: Adults $10, Seniors and active military $5, Children 12 and under free. Information

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

October Round Table

Guest speaker David Dixon will speak on the lost Gettysburg address of Charles Anderson. Charles Anderson’s father was an aide-de-camp to Marquis de Lafayette during the Revolutionary War, his uncle was William Clark of Lewis & Clark fame and his brother surrendered Fort Sumter. During the Civil War, he served as colonel of Ohio’s 93rd Infantry, was wounded twice during the Battle of Stones River and resigned his commission. Ascending to Lt. Gov. of Ohio, Anderson gave a speech at Gettysburg after Everett and Lincoln at the local Presbyterian Church. His 45-minute speech was well-received but forgotten compared to Edward Everett’s two-hour oratory and Lincoln’s historic comments. Decades later, when asked for a copy of his speech so it could be enshrined in Gettysburg, he could not find it. David Dixon began his extensive research when the lost address was discovered in 2015, in a cardboard box in Wyoming. This event is free and open to the public. 3 p.m. Carnton Plantation Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Information

THROUGHT OCT. 28

Boo at the Zoo

Fall Festival Field features carnival games, bounce houses, dance parties, corn pit and more. The Howl-O-Ween Hayride takes riders on a trip through the Zoo’s backroads to discover magical scenes. Trick-or-treat around the Zoo trail and uncover festive treats. Enjoy special animal, science and magic shows. Visit the Frightful Farm to take a dying traditions home tour or brave the Haunted Barn. Oct. 12-14, 18-21, 25-28. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

MONDAY, OCT. 15

Salon@615

Special Edition with Markus Zusak, author of Bridge of Clay. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville. $29.50 one ticket, one book; $37.50 two tickets, one book. 6:30-8 p.m. Information

Additional upcoming Salon@615 events:

-- Nathaniel Philbrick, Oct. 22, 6:15 p.m., Main Library, Free

-- Doris Kearns Goodwin, Oct.28, 4 p.m. Montgomery Bell Academy, $34.50 one ticket, one book; $43.50 two tickets, one book

-- Pete Souza, Oct. 29, 6:15 p.m. Tennessee Performing Arts Center, $39.50 includes a signed copy of the book

-- Barbara Kingsolver, Nov. 2, 6:15 p.m., Montgomery Bell Academy, Free

-- Kate DiCamillo, Nov. 3, 615 p.m., Main Library, Free

-- Salon@615 Special Edition with Damien Echols, in conversation with Sturgill Simpson, Nov. 8, 6:15, Unity of Nashville, 5125 Franklin Pike, 37220, $28.50 one ticket, one book, $34.50 two tickets, one book.

-- Salon@615 Special Edition with Liane Moriarty, Fri. Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

-- Salon@615 Special Edition with Louise Penny, Fri. Nov. 30, 6:15 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

TUESDAY, OCT. 16

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: members, free. Nonmembers $50. Information

Eat Smart during Pregnancy

A series of nutrition classes for expecting parents will be held at the Gallatin Health Department. Learn how to choose healthy foods, prepare meals and save money. Tuesday nights through Nov. 20. Fee: Free. 5:15 p.m. Gallatin Health Department, 1005 Union School Road. Information

Chamber North Meet-up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

Nashville Business Breakfast

Speaker: Gov. Bill Haslam. Allen Arena, Lipscomb University, One University Drive, Nashville. 6:45-8:30 a.m. Fee: $40 in advance, $50 at the door. Free parking. Information

Verizon Recycling Rally in Murfreesboro

A recycling rally free and open to the public includes glass, plastic, aluminum, laptop and desktop computers, LCD monitors, televisions, computer cables, gaming consoles, telephone, stereo and audio equipment, paper shredders, electronic toys, small electric appliances etc. Remove batteries, note that hard drives will not be wiped. Verizon, 300 River Rock Blvd., 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

REIN Williamson County

Luncheon: a gathering of serious, motivated real estate investors. First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee: cost of your own lunch. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

REIN Clarksville Focus Group

In each meeting, we will enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from a knowledgeable speaker who can give us valuable insight into a facet of business. As we grow together, so will our connections and ability to do great things in Clarksville. Event location: The Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St. 6:30-8 p.m. Information and registration

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

Business Networking Breakfast

An exclusive event for Chamber members only. Newest members introduce themselves in front of a group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with other Chamber members. Breakfast provided. Emblem, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: free. Information

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

SUNDAY, OCT. 21

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information Additional date: Nov. 11.

TUESDAY, OCT. 23

Nashville Area Chamber and Partnership 2020 Annual Celebration

A celebration of last year’s wins, the business of making an impact on the region, and a keynote and hands-on workshop with futurist and economist Rebecca Ryan will be the agenda at this event. 7:30-8 a.m. registration and networking. 8-9 a.m. Annual Celebration and awards, 9:30-11:30 Future Camp workshop. Renaissance Nashville Hotel, 611 Commerce Street. Reservations and fee information

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Swaney Swifts, 118 North Water Ave. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Be More Successful at Work & Life by Changing One Behavior. Speaker: Nicole Provonchee, Executive Coach & Founder, Bright Blue Consulting. Be More Successful at Work & Life by Changing One Behavior: We all have one - a behavior that gets in the way of our success: Interrupting others, talking too much/too little, emotional outbursts, avoiding conflict, poor meeting management, taking on too much, procrastination, arriving late to meetings and more. This course will teach you how to identify and then change the one behavior that is holding you back from your All-Star self. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business partner- $30, Guests- $50

REIN Event: Intermediate to Advanced Multi-Family Investment Strategies Focus Group

Monthly focus group discussion for multi-family investment strategies. Energy Lighting Services, 260 West Main Street, Ste. 125, (lower level), Hendersonville. 9-11 a.m. Limited seating, reservations requested. Fee: Free. Information

REIN Event: New Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Of 2018: What It Means for You

Learn how the new tax laws implemented in 2018 will impact the way investors will pay taxes. Clinton Hauser, of Stone, Rudolph, and Henry Accountants will be speaker. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 5:30 p.m. Fee: $20 members, $50 non-members. Information

FRIDAY, OCT, 26

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: Guest Panel: Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin, Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information