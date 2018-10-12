Middle Tennessee real estate trends for September 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

Home sales in Nashville and Davidson County continue to decline as average sales prices level out.



There were 1,308 home sales recorded for the month averaging $318,405, down 12% from 1,490 sales recorded last September averaging $314,352.



The median home sale price was up 4% from September 2017 to $269,900.



Year-to-date home sales are down 7% and average sales prices are up 8% from the same period of 2017.



Antioch (37013) had the most home sales for the month with 176 recorded averaging $215,790.



Oak Hill (37220) recorded the highest average sales price for the month of $739,455 across 11 sales.

36% of home sales recorded in September were between $200,000 and $299,999.



Home sales over $1 million were up 7% from last September with 32 sales recorded for the month compared to 30 in September 2017.



Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

September home sales were down 4% from last year with 692 sales recorded for the month compared to 759 recorded in September 2017.



Average sales prices were up 5% to $257,679 compared to $244,572 last September. The median price was $240,000, up 4% from the prior year.



Through the first nine months of the year home sales are down 1% and average sales prices are up 9% from last year.



Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 216 sales averaging $285,295.



The 37122 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price of $479,900 across 1 sale.



45% of home sales for the month were between $150,000-$249,999.



Rutherford County by Price Range



Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales were up 6% in September with 443 recorded compared to 420 recorded in September 2017.



Average sales prices were down 2% from last September to $267,328 compared to $271,719 last year. The median price was down 3% to $248,000.



Year-to-date home sales are down 5% and average sales prices are up 5% from the same period of 2017.



Gallatin (37066) recorded the most home sales for the month with 156 sales averaging $287,437.



Cottontown (37048) had the highest average sales price for the month of $330,213 across 14 sales.



35% of home sales in September were between $150,000-$249,999.



Sumner County by Price Range



Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

September home sales were down 10% with 484 recorded for the month compared to 538 recorded in September 2017.



Average home sales prices were up 12% from last year reaching $557,931 compared to $497,405 last September. The median sale price for the month was $492,000, up 13% from September 2017.



Year-to-date average home sales prices are up 8% and the number of units sold are up 1% from last year.



Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 160 sales recorded averaging $552,227.



Arrington (37014) had the highest average sales price of $841,395 across 3 sales.



Home sales over $1 million were down 13% with 26 recorded for the month compared to 30 recorded in September 2017.



21% of home sales for the month were between $350,000-$449,999.

Williamson County by Price Range



Williamson County by Zip Code

Sister company to The Nashville Ledger, Chandler Reports has provided accurate and unbiased real estate data in Memphis and Shelby County for over 45 years and we have extended our service to Middle TN.

Derived from our residential Market Trends reports, our Middle TN Home Sales Report provides you an overview of real estate activity in Davidson, Williamson, Wilson and Rutherford counties.