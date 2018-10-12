Ravens at Titans: What to watch

VOL. 42 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 12, 2018

Ravens at Titans Sunday, Oct 14, 3:25 p.m. TV: CBS (WTVF, Channel 5) Radio: 104.5 FM

1. Defense, defense and more defense. The Titans defense, despite breakdowns against Buffalo, has still been a big reason for the team’s success thus far. Defense is also key to the Ravens’ success with old war horses like Terrell Suggs still leading the way. It wouldn’t be surprising to see this game end up a low-scoring affair like Titans-Ravens games of old.

2. A tight end sighting. The Titans’ tight ends have been missing in action since Delanie Walker’s injury. In fact, tight ends have not even caught a pass the last two games. While Luke Stocker and Jonnu Smith aren’t expected to fill Walker’s production level, they should be able to contribute something. Anything.

3. Which Mariota will be at QB? Will the Titans see more of the poised and confident Marcus Mariota who led the Titans to an overtime win against the Eagles, or will it be more like the Mariota who last Sunday was getting bottled up by the Bills defense? Whether the Titans win this game will likely depend on how well Mariota is able to play.

Matchups to watch

Titans cornerbacks vs. Ravens receivers. Joe Flacco is enjoying a rejuvenation this year, and part of it is the weapons he has at receiver. Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead could provide a good challenge for the Titans cornerbacks Malcolm Butler, Adoree’ Jackson and Logan Ryan.

Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. Ravens LB C.J. Mosley. A battle of a couple of former Alabama stars. Henry got going a little bit with 56 yards on 11 carries against the Bills. The Ravens are traditionally tough to run, but the Titans have to find some ways to get Henry going between the tackles to loosen up the Baltimore defense.

BALTIMORE (3-2) at TENNESSEE (3-2)

By the Associated Press

Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Pick 'em.

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Baltimore 3-2, Tennessee 3-2

SERIES RECORD — Tied 11-11

LAST MEETING — Titans beat Ravens 23-20, Nov. 5, 2017

LAST WEEK — Ravens lost at Browns 12-9, OT; Titans lost at Bills 13-12

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 10, Titans No. 13

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (25), PASS (8)

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (4)

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (17), PASS (29)

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (26), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens playing third consecutive road game. Four of next five at home. ... Baltimore leads NFL in scoring defense, allowing 15.4 points per game. Ravens have not yielded TD in second half. ... Baltimore leads NFL with 34 tackles for loss, including 15 sacks. ... Ravens' run of 13 straight games scoring at least 20 points ended last week. ... Ravens P Sam Koch has played in 197 straight games, longest streak in franchise history. CB Brandon Carr has 165 consecutive starts, longest active streak among NFL defensive players. ... Baltimore at minus-1 turnover differential after leading league with plus-17 last season. ... Ravens QB Joe Flacco has eight TD passes, three INTs. Last week was first game in 2018 without TD pass. ... Baltimore top draft pick TE Hayden Hurst caught one pass for 7 yards last week in NFL debut. ... Titans have won 12 of last 14 at home. ... Titans will have only one home game after this until Dec. 2. ... Tennessee has won two of past three in series. ... Titans have allowed seven points in first quarter this season. ... Titans lead NFL in red zone defense, allowing three TDs in 13 possessions for a 23.1 percent success rate by opponents. ... Defensive coordinator Dean Pees had same job with Ravens between 2012-2017. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota has 100 or better passer rating in two of three career games at home vs. AFC North. Mariota one of four AFC QBs with 600 yards or more passing and at least 100 yards rushing this season. ... Fantasy tip: Ravens rookie QB Lamar Jackson. He leads team with 4.5 yards per rush and Baltimore needs to add some spice to attack.